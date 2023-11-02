"FINALLY": Fans over the moon as BTS Jungkook is set to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Jeon Jungkook has taken the music industry by storm after he debuted as a solo artist on July 14, 2023, with his debut solo single SEVEN, which featured the American Big Energy rapper Latto. Additionally, he made headlines on November 2, 2023, as The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon announced that the Euphoria singer from BTS would be appearing on the show as a guest on November 6, 2023.

Fans are enthralled beyond measure as the 26-year-old singer will be performing solo for the first time on Jimmy Fallon's famed talk show. A fan, @DunaH2O, expressed their happiness regarding the news by tweeting "FINALLY" on X.

Within less than four months of releasing his first single, Jungkook has already broken nearly every music record to date. This includes winning an MTV VMA award in September 2023, dominating the Billboard charts for weeks, outperforming prominent musicians like Miley Cyrus and Jason Aldean, and racking up over 1 billion Spotify streams on GOLDEN even before the album's release.

"My two favorite people in one room": Fans ecstatic to see Jungkook on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

According to MTV's official website, Jungook was originally scheduled to perform on November 5, KST (November 5, GMT), at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2023. But global concerns, particularly the Israel-Palestine conflict, forced the cancellation of the award presentation, tossing the performance of the singer out of the window. The news that they would miss his live concert on GOLDEN devastated the fan base.

However, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon announced that the SEVEN singer would make an appearance on their show on November 6 KST, which ignited hopes for the ARMY as they would finally get to see Jungkook perform live on GOLDEN.

Meanwhile, HYBE Labels released the official teaser of the title track from Jungkook's solo album, Standing Next to You, on their official YouTube channel, which allegedly stars Emma Corrin from the popular show The Crown.

The new promotion schedule of GOLDEN is packed till November 20, 2023

A sneak peek at some of GOLDEN's tracks was scheduled to be released by the SEVEN singer on October 20, 2023. However, as per the updated tracklist, Jungkook's itinerary was set until November 20, 2023. Previously, the BTS maknae had crafted a promotion schedule where each of the nine tracks from GOLDEN was supposed to be released on a daily basis from October 21 (KST) to October 30 (KST).

However, due to the hectic schedule bore by the artist, HYBE reworked the schedule and announced the updated schedule on October 19, 2023. Currently, as per the new schedule, Jungkook has released the teaser of Spotify 'K-Pop ON!" on November 1, 2023. This will be followed by the release of his upcoming album on November 3 as well as his iHeart Radio Performance Q&A and appearance on Suchwita on November 4 at 8 am KST.

After his appearance on Jimmy Fallon's show, the singer will perform at the Citi Concert Series in New York at 9 pm on November 8. Jungkook will then attend a video call fan sign event on November 18 and a fan call event in Japan on November 19, leading to the conclusion of his schedule on November 20, 2023, with GOLDEN LIVE on stage at 8 pm KST.

Fans are gearing up for the jam-packed schedule curated by the BTS maknae for his highly anticipated solo album debut.