"I just keep thinking more and more about the team": BTS' Suga reveals he misses working together as a group, leaves fans emotional

Episode 21 of SUGA's Suchwita sent the BTS fandom into a frenzy after it aired on November 4, 2023. The fun-filled episode featured Jungkook, who appeared once again as a guest to promote his solo album GOLDEN. During the episode, SUGA mentioned that he thinks a lot about the much-loved group and its members, which made fans emotional.

"I just keep thinking more and more about the team." SUGA said.

This came after Jungkook mentioned that he wishes to be a part of BTS for a long time. In keeping with the same theme, SUGA went on to say that the best way to serve their fans would be to remain loyal to who they are.

"Yoongi we miss you so much": Fans react as BTS' SUGA states that he misses working with the team

Min Yoongi aka SUGA mentioned during his conversation with BTS' Jungkook during the latest episode of Suchwita that being on a team means that things aren't done individually and everyone works around a common goal.

"Things aren't unilateral when you're on a team. There's a central point & everyone stands around it. And when we look towards it together, someone doesn't go ahead & say things aren't a certain way.. We have to look at things together," he said

The Suchwita episode began with a statement by Yoongi, who spoke about the show's first anniversary and then invited Jungkook on set. Previously, Jungkook appeared on the show to promote his debut single SEVEN on episode 15, which aired on July 29, 2023. Yoongi further stated that the episode had amassed over 10 million views, making it the first of its kind.

In addition to this, during episode 21, Yoongi mentioned Jungkook's outstanding achievements on the Billboard charts following the release of SEVEN. Furthermore, Jungkook revealed his desire to attain more success as a solo artist as the two BTS members spoke about the Hate You singer's international appearances at the Global Citizen Festival and more.

They also spoke about Jimin, RM, and Jungkook's presence as members of BTS during Yoongi's solo concert, D-DAY World Tour 2023. Yoongi and Jungkook then discussed how they felt about performing for a large group of ARMYs and stated that they were grateful to have the chance to interact with and meet their fans. This was when Yoongi mentioned that he missed working together as a group, leaving fans emotional.

Fans flooded social media platforms as they expressed how much they missed seeing the group together.

BTS' V aka Taehyung's surprise visit to the Suchwita set sent fans into a frenzy. Taehyung stunned both Jungkook and the crowd with his appearance. The three members spoke about their individual and collective artistic journeys during the latest episode and fans enjoyed watching them together.

Jungkook, V, and SUGA also discussed how exploring different genres has benefited them in different ways and how it has helped them develop as artists. Finally, the host concluded episode 21 of Suchwita with a touching statement to fans, urging them to stick by BTS and wish them years of happiness.

Meanwhile, BTS' SUGA is actively serving in the military and enlisted on September 22, 2023.