On October 28, 2023, Samsung released Suga's latest pre-filmed video with the announcement that he will be sharing a special farewell message with his fans "before his return in 2025."

Expressing gratitude towards his fans and announcing that he was ending one chapter and starting a new one, Suga, aka Yoongi, went on to describe the term "free," as living life "his way and finding [his] beliefs," keeping with the premise of his The Freestyle promos.

"I just wrapped up one chapter and diving into the next. For me, "free" is living life my own way and following my beliefs. I hope you find your own version of freedom too. Until the next time. Be free."

ARMYs have also continued to enjoy Suga's pre-filmed material thanks to his collaboration with Samsung. Samsung and Yoongi launched their partnership to promote The Freestyle on September 3, 2023. The special goodbye message from the Haegeum rapper and songwriter marks the conclusion of the promotions.

Suga—who is a well-acclaimed music composer, music producer, and songwriter—expressed his hope that ARMYs will discover their "own version of freedom too" as he ended his goodbye video message.

Following Suga's enlistment in the military, fans are eagerly awaiting the release of new content

Even though Yoongi's The Freestyle promotions are over, fans are counting down the days until the release of enticing and engaging new content by the BTS rapper.

Reportedly, Taemin from SHINee will be the guest on the upcoming Sucwhita episode, however, the veracity of this rumor was confirmed once BigHit Entertainment released the official teaser of episode 20 on October 24, 2023, on their official YouTube channel.

Since formally enrolling for his mandatory military duty on September 22, 2023, which was more than a month ago, BTS member Yoongi appears to have made sure to leave plenty of material for fans to enjoy while he's away. Out of consideration for other recruits and their families, Yoongi, like Jin and J-Hope, enrolled covertly and without fanfare.

He shared his parting words with ARMYs at the top of his poignant Weverse post on September 21, 2023, which he wrote before enrolling, hoping that fans would take care of themselves as the seasons changed.

"Hello. It’s Suga. I came to send my greetings! I was able to safely come this far thanks to ARMYs. And it’s finally time. I will come back after faithfully finishing my service. Please be careful as the seasons are changing to a chilly autumn. Let’s all stay healthy and meet again in 2025! ARMY!!!! I’m always thankful, and I always love you."

In addition to sharing his message, Suga pre-filmed episodes of Sucwhita, his engaging musical talk show. One episode featuring Kim Jong Wan from NELL was released on October 17, 2023, and an episode featuring Taemin from SHINee will appear on October 30. ARMYs have also continued to enjoy Yoongi's pre-filmed material thanks to his collaboration with Samsung.

Fans are excited for the upcoming episode of Sucwhita with SHINee's Taemin as guest

Big Hit Entertainment unveiled the preview for Suchwita's 20th episode on October 24, 2023, which featured BTS' Yoongi and teased SHINee's Taemin as the program's upcoming guest.

Fans sensed the camaraderie and connection between the two as soon as the teaser was made public. Considering their interactions throughout the episode, they could tell it was going to be enjoyable. The AMYGDALA rapper also talks about the causes that BTS wants to support together when they get back together in 2025.

Fans were ecstatic to learn that Taemin from SHINee would be the next guest on the forthcoming show, and they turned to social media to share their enthusiasm.

In the meantime, Taemin of SHINee is getting ready to launch his solo career with the album Guilty. A few concept images for the record were just made public, giving fans a preview of what's to come. Guilty is slated to be released on October 30, 2023.