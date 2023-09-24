"Why did I not know this?": Fans stunned to see new images of BTS Min Yoongi for Samsung's latest campaign in GQ

On September 21, 2023, Samsung revealed that it will release a brand film starring Min Yoongi aka SUGA from BTS on October 5, 2023. As a brand ambassador for Samsung, Yoongi will demonstrate his own usage of The Freestyle 2nd Gen, the company's most recent and adaptable portable projector. The film will be released on Samsung's social media platforms, including its official YouTube channel.

In the upcoming brand film, Yoongi will be seen flaunting how much he likes the projector and underlines the movie with his tagline:

"You have the freedom to utilize The Freestyle whenever and wherever you choose. No others, just SAMSUNG!" — Yoongi

Expand Tweet

At an earlier IFA 2023 event hosted in Berlin, Germany, the Haegum rapper-songwriter from BTS shocked attendees by greeting them and encouraging them to try The Freestyle 2nd Gen via a display screen.

The second version of Samsung's lightweight, portable projector, the Freestyle, was just released. The Freestyle 2nd Gen's newly integrated "Smart Edge Blending" technology and "Gaming Hub" compatibility seek to reinvent portable displays.

"They gave him a cute pup": Fans exclaim as they see Yoongi on the GQ images looking as ethereal as ever

Min Yoongi aka SUGA had enlisted for his mandatory military service for the South Korean military on September 22, 2023. During his Weverse LIVE on September 17, 2023, the Somebody Does Love rapper-songwriter came online to meet his fans one last before he embarked on his journey as a South Korean soldier for a mandatory period of 18 months.

In the Weverse LIVE, he mentioned having filmed a lot of new content for the BTS ARMY, which they can watch when the BTS rapper won't be around till 2025. Fans flooded social media speculating that the GQ cover shoot and the Samsung campaign are some of the content that SUGA had mentioned in his LIVE.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the BTS ARMY got extremely emotional after seeing their loved idol, SUGA, after 40 days, during the LIVE session on Weverse. They listened to him discuss his challenges following his D-DAY world tour, and how he had spent more time with his family before he enlisted in the military. The Somebody Does Love rapper-songwriter will return from his military service sometime around March 2025.

Additionally, in commemoration of BTS member SUGA's enlistment in the South Korean military on September 22, 2023, the fan base raised and donated 10 million KRW (about $7,473) to G Foundation. It is an NGO that promotes worldwide development cooperation, under the name of Suga Supporters.