BTS SUGA may be serving in the South Korean military currently, but he hasn't stopped making headlines despite being temporarily away. On October 30, 2023, as scheduled, BigHit Music released the highly anticipated 20th episode of Suchwita: SUGA with Taemin on their official YouTube channel, BANGTANTV.

One of the highlights of the episode was when BTS Jimin made a surprise appearance on the talk show and the three artists started discussing Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS. SUGA aka Min Yoongi mentioned how Jungkook is the amalgamation of the behavioral traits of the other six BTS members:

"As I watch Jungkook he would get influenced by the older members and absorb their habits like a sponge. I think that's how the Jungkook of today was born."

BTS SUGA discusses how Jungkook has developed his identity based on the other six members of BTS

BTS member SUGA, also known as Min Yoongi, began his lighthearted discussion program, Suchwita, last December. On the show, he frequently welcomed celebrities, particularly those working on promotional projects or just looking to socialize over drinks.

During the latest episode, Yoongi talked about how younger group members, like Jungkook, tend to emulate the behaviors of their more experienced peers. SUGA went ahead and said that Jungkook was only 14 years old when he left his home and came to Seoul to train with the BTS members.

He thereby embodies all six of the other members—J-Hope, Yoongi, Jimin, Taehyung, and Jin—in harmonic unison.

"The first time Jungkook came to Seoul he was between 14 and 15 years old. He started living with us before he fully created his identity."

The Polar Night rapper and songwriter from BTS also spoke about how Taemin and Jimin had very similar attitudes. This fostered a relaxed environment and a common understanding of music. In response, Taemin expressed his appreciation for the comparison and claimed it was probably because they were both charming and gentle.

Fans had a field day on social media as they tweeted about the latest episode and shared their favorite bits of it on X, formerly Twitter.

Additionally, Yoongi and Jimin carried on their playful banter throughout the episode, with the latter implying that Taemin and Min Yoongi couldn't be friends because of their different tastes, while Taemin and Yoongi thought they could become the best of friends. Taemin continued by saying that he has always wished to have friends in his profession who had been born in 1993.

Taemin stated that he would like SUGA and him to become friends, considering they are both 93'liners. Yoongi also mentioned how much Jimin and the rest of the bandmates are looking forward to the BTS reunion in 2025.

This calls to memory the Like Crazy singer-songwriter's October 30, 2023, Special Talk with Jimin Weverse show, during which he recalled Yoongi's frequent reference to ARMYs.

On October 30, 2023, Jimin fielded fan questions and discussed a variety of topics during the Special Talk. He revealed that he is now working hard, attending several classes, and exercising religiously and hinted at a possible solo concert in the future, much to the delight of fans.