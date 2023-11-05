The latest episode of Suchwita once again captured the hearts of fans as Jungkook made his second appearance on the show, accompanied by none other than his fellow BTS member, Taehyung. During the episode, various topics were discussed, but an unexpected revelation took center stage. It revolved around two exciting projects initiated by Jungkook and Jimin for their devoted ARMYs.

Expand Tweet

This project had been under tight wraps for quite some time, until their hyung, Suga, spilled the beans on it.

Jungkook revealed that they were engrossed in filming both a travel variety show and a documentary a while ago. This revelation sent fans into a frenzy, as they eagerly anticipated new BTS content coming their way.

"WHAT WE DESERVE": BTS' Jungkook surprises fans with the news of 2 upcoming projects

Following his solo debut album, Golden, Jungkook returned as a guest on Suga's show, Suchwita, marking the 21st episode in the series. With all BTS members already having made appearances, fans weren't expecting more. Yet, just days after Jimin's appearance with SHINee's Taemin, they were hopeful.

Expand Tweet

Their anticipation was quickly rewarded, as Jungkook appeared in the very next episode, dressed in a leather sweatshirt and a brown beanie. In a surprising twist during the interview, Suga brought up a conversation from the past, when both Jungkook and Jimin had video-called him from the United States.

He asked what they were up to on air. The Busan boy on the show couldn't hide his smile and a mischievous look as he spilled the beans that they had filmed a travel variety show in the US that would be released soon.

Moreover, the maknae also revealed that he was working on a solo documentary that would delve into the process of him creating his songs, Seven and 3D.

Expand Tweet

The idea for the variety show had its roots in Jimin's suggestion years ago. However, it had been shelved until they finally found the time to bring it to life. The "Golden" artist provided an exclusive behind-the-scenes look into this development, explaining how it all came together.

The show was shrouded in secrecy, with certain parts of the discussion fast-forwarded or muted to preserve the element of surprise for ARMYs.

"On a shoot with Jimin years ago, he suggested that it would be fun to do a travel variety show with me, and I agreed. But it didn't go anywhere from there. Then, suddenly, they arranged a shoot, and it got even funnier after Jimin hyung joined. It was total chaos."

Throughout the discussion, the BTS maknae's laughter was infectious, prompting Suga to affectionately comment:

"There's something about Jimin that tugs at your heartstrings."

This "jikook" revelation warmed the fans' hearts’ and has made them more eager than ever to experience these upcoming projects:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Apart from this conversation, Jungkook was visited by another hyung, "Tae-hyung", who said that he dropped by at the Suchwita set after reading about the episode on the group chat. He sat down with the other two, and even brought a cake to celebrate their beloved dongsaeng's (younger brother/sister) belated birthday.