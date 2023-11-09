"IF THIS IS TRUE I NEED THE TIME": Fans frantic as speculations of BTS Jungkook performing LIVE at Times Square set the internet ablaze

BTS Jungkook awed spectators with the splendor of his LIVE performance at the Citi Concert Series held at TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center on November 8, 2023. Upon concluding his triumphant solo appearance on NBC's Today Show the BTS maknae said that his fans will be treated to yet another special event in NYC (New York City) the same evening (November 9 KST). Fans deduced several possible meanings for this "special event".

As speculations run wild on the internet, @chimssoju tweeted on X (formerly known as Twitter), writing that they need to be notified about the time of the surprise performance.

Twitter users have reported that one of the enormous billboards in Times Square has a spot wiped off. In addition, a looping version of a Calvin Klein commercial starring Jungkook is now running on the billboard. Reportedly, this is the same spot as the recently launched 'TSX Stage' in the very center of Times Square, a stage enclosed by an 18,000 square-foot billboard display.

Hollywood heavyweight Post Malone, a Grammy-nominated musician and a record producer, was the first performer to grace the avant-garde new stage on July 18, 2023. As a result, many ARMYs have begun to wonder if the "special event in NYC" that Jungkook had warned them about will indeed be another surprise performance.

Social media rife with speculations amidst rumors of Jungkook's live performance at the TSX Stage

Every year, the Today Show, a television organization, hosts the Citi Concert Series and to create excitement for the impending events, the lineup is announced ahead of time. November 8, 2023, witnessed Jungkook's first appearance at the Concert Series as he took the stage in an open space to serenade his fans.

Jungkook rocked an all-black sparkly attire from head to toe as he crooned the title track, Standing Next To You, from his debut solo album GOLDEN. The singer and the youngest member of BTS released his debut solo album on November 3, which went on to rule the Top 8 within less than an hour of its release in the iTunes Charts globally.

The tantalizing performance by the Standing Next To You singer was admired by the BTS fandom. As a continuation of that, speculations of him performing yet another enticing show on the evening of November 8 PST (November 9 KST) has now bewildered fans.

Earlier, fans had been speculating if the interview of the Hate You singer with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1 could have been the special event as per the promotion schedule. Needless to say, the recent speculation regarding the TSX Stage at Times Square performance has taken precedence over the former chatter.

The Zane Lowe Show starring BTS Jungkook is scheduled to be premiered on November 9 PST at 10 am (November 10 KST).

As the rumor mill has been running, the BTS fandom seems haywire over the "special event" on November 9 KST at Times Square.

During the Citi Concert Series on November 8 KST, the BTS ARMY saw that the earpiece and sound mixing weren't set up correctly, which led to some confusion on stage. They further witnessed that Jungkook took off his earpiece and carried on with his performance professionally even though it wasn't functioning properly.

Despite all the difficulties the idol had throughout the Citi Concert series, ARMYs couldn't stop complimenting him on his live singing.

In the meantime, fans are awaiting the big reveal of the "special event" on November 9 KST (November 8 PST) and are already thrilled over BTS Jungkook's supposed performance at the TSX Stage at Times Square.