"This is big": Fans euphoric as HYBE releases a teaser of BTS Jungkook's interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1

On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, BigHit Music released a teaser clip on their Instagram story, announcing the upcoming release of BTS Jungkook's interview with veteran musician and radio host Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1. As per the Instagram story, The Zane Lowe Show interview with Jungkook will be aired on November 9, 2023, at 10 am PST / November 10, 2023, at 3 am KST.

This recent update has stunned the whole Bangtan fan base, as Zane Lowe is considered an icon both in the music industry and as a radio host. A fan, @ammu_lekshmi tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote,

"This is big. He does not just interview anyone out of the blue. Wow!!!"

It is, therefore, crucial to highlight that Lowe is considered a celebrated personality who represents great taste in the music industry. Lowe is a radio DJ, LIVE DJ, record producer, and TV presenter, who garnered immense popularity on local radio as a former musician.

He made his debut as one of the DJs of Apple Music 1 (formerly Beats 1), a radio station under Apple Music, at the 2015 Apple WWDC Keynote. Furthermore, The Zane Lowe Show is Apple Music 1's flagship talk show, where Lowe interviews iconic artists from the music industry who have made an unprecedented impact on the world.

"HE'S THE BEST INTERVIEWER": Fans are ecstatic over Jungkook being interviewed by Zane Lowe

As a stalwart in the radio community, Lowe has continued to pursue his lifelong passion for discovering new musicians and artists from the around the world. He has, in fact, brought forth excellent music in his capacity as creative director and flagship anchor of Apple Music 1.

A few of the top artists interviewed by Lowe over the years include Harry Styles in 2022, Adele and Ed Sheeran in 2021, Lady Gaga in 2020, Tyler-The Creator in 2019, and Kendrick Lamar in 2017, among others. One of Lowe's interview styles, that is immensely appreciated by viewers and the artists who have spoken with him, is the common trait where artists open up about their life and the inspirations behind their songs.

Evidently, fans of the Standing Next To You singer are eagerly waiting to learn the stories behind the eleven tracks from his latest released solo album GOLDEN. Some ARMYs have hailed Lowe as "THE BEST INTERVIEWER," while others shared similar excitement with their tweets as they flooded the social media, X.

Following this announcement, fans have turned to scrutinize the "Special Event" mentioned under November 9, 2023, PT (November 10 KST), on GOLDEN's updated promotion schedule. Many are speculating if it was a hint at the interview with the record producer and host of Apple Music 1, since the interview will be released on November 9, at 10 am PT.

However, on November 6, 2023, BTS Jungkook also surprised everyone by announcing an official partnership with the internationally popular gaming console brand XBOX. Furthermore, fans are also anticipating a future collaboration between Jungkook and Hollywood film director Michael Ratner, as the latter posted a story on Instagram with the GOLDEN megastar.

Meanwhile, Jungkook is the next act for the November 2023 Citi Concert series, which is scheduled to take place on November 8, 2023, at the TODAY Plaza at Rockefeller Center, located at 48th Street between 5th and 6th Avenue in New York City. Fans have waited for a long time to witness Jungkook perform on the tracks of his solo album GOLDEN at the TodayShow's Citi Concert series.