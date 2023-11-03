"Legendary rollout": Fans ecstatic as BigHit posts a new promotional schedule for Jungkook’s album Golden 

Jungkook's much-anticipated debut solo album, Golden, made its grand entrance onto the global stage on November 3, 2023. With the release date now in sight, fans are overflowing with excitement as they anticipate what musical treasures their beloved BTS star has in store for them.

To add to the already palpable thrill of the album's release, a promotional schedule number 3 was unveiled on November 2, just one day prior. This schedule presented a sneak peek of the enticing events and appearances to come. Fans were left even more eager for the album's release as they saw the exciting lineup of activities and experiences awaiting them.

Just a day ago, the promotional schedule featured an array of events, but one particular item had captured the attention of fans worldwide. Referred to as a "Special Event," as it sparked curiosity and speculation within the fan community. This mystery event ignited anticipation and lively discussions among fans, who were eager to learn its reality.

Jungkook's Golden's promotion schedule number 3 gets released by BigHit

Jungkook's album, Golden, was on its way when the third promotion schedule was released and the fans couldn't have been more excited. This album marked the solo debut of the youngest member of the group, making him the last to release a solo album.

Following his highly successful solo songs, Seven and 3D, which are also part of this album, he is now on a mission to captivate the world with an entire album.

The album's standout feature is its impressive lineup of 11 distinct songs, each showcasing Jungkook's versatility as an artist. On November 3, 2023, along with the entire album, the music video for Standing Next to You was also released, which is the title song of the album. Along with this delightful news, Big Hit Music decided to surprise fans even more by releasing a new promotion schedule.

Jungkook's promotional schedule number 3 for Golden showcased a package of exciting events:

1. iHeartRadio Live with Jungkook

Date: November 5

KST (Korean Standard Time): 10:00 AM and 11:00 AM

ET (Eastern Time): November 4, 9:00 PM and 10:00 PM

2. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Date: November 7

KST: 1:35 PM

ET: November 6, 11:35 PM

3. Main Track Release (Choreography version)

KST November 8, 01:00 AM

ET Time: November 7, 10:00 AM

4. Special Event: Audacy Live with Jungkook

Date: November 10

KST: To be Announced

ET: November 9

5. Mnet M COUNTDOWN

Date: November 16

KST: 6:00 PM

ET: November 16, 4:00 AM

6. Golden Live on Stage

Date: November 20

KST: 8:00 PM

ET: November 20, 6:00 AM

Although all events seemed equally exciting to the fans, they’re slightly more excited for what the "Special Event" might turn out to be. Their reactions to this schedule and their guesses about the special event were evident through their social media handles:

This schedule’s release along with the previous two has raised the expectations of fans to the brim. As November 3 has approached, they are in for an experience of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. As the day has already arrived, fans are cheering for their favorite "Golden maknae" and cannot wait to see him break his records once again.