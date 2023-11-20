"Magic moments": BTS Jungkook stuns fans with his curated setlist for 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' show

A riveting performance featuring songs from his debut album, BTS Jungkook held his 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' on November 20, 2023, at Seoul's Jangchung Arena. The memorable show which only catered to 500 fans who were handpicked through a lucky draw was also live streamed globally for free.

As iconic as the concert show was, fans couldn't help but notice how thoughtful the entire setlist was. It started with Jungkook's solo songs from his album GOLDEN although ended on a sweet note with his group's songs such as Magic Shop which further made his fans emotional. A fan even tweeted on X and wrote describing the entire experience as "Magic moments."

The concert setlist was filled with power-packed tracks from his debut solo album comprising Standing Next To You, Yes or No, Somebody, Closer To You, 3D, Hate You, Shot Glass of Tears, Too Sad To Dance, Please Don’t Change, and the BBMAs 2023 winning song Seven. The setlist further included BTS' Magic Shop and Jungkook's self-written and composed track Still With You that concluded the show.

"Perfect concert": From 'Standing Next to You' to 'Magic Shop', fans get emotional during Jungkook's LIVE concert

Fans who truly have been missing BTS were moved to tears as Jungkook sang the group's song Magic Shop during the event. Magic Shop, which debuted in 2018 and is a fan favorite, is the seventh single from the band's second record, Love Yourself: Tear.

Additionally, the track Still With You also holds a special meaning for Jungkook and his fans. The singer had written and composed the song as a gift to his fans in 2020 and his promise to be with them till the end. The song was uploaded on SoundCloud for free as it was not officially released. Hence, his LIVE performance on the track reminded the ARMYs of his long-withstanding promise.

Fans poured their hearts out on social media as they witnessed the marvel that had unfolded in front of their eyes. A fan, @joonie12922, wrote, "STARTED WITH STANDING NEXT TO YOU AND ENDED WITH STILL WITH YOU." Another fan, @babyprincekook wrote on X, "Perfect concert today" while several other fans expressed similar sentiments regarding the 'GOLDEN Live On Stage' show.

The show was globally live-streamed via Weverse—a social media company based in South Korea that is now owned by HYBE. With eleven tunes that sought to capture the unique experiences in his life, the Hate You vocalist just released GOLDEN, his first-ever solo debut album.

In order to promote his first record, the idol has carried out live performances at several locations and hosted live-streaming events across borders. With 'GOLDEN Live On Stage', the 26-year-old singer concluded his long and strenuous promotional schedule for his debut solo album GOLDEN.

In other developments, BTS member Jungkook won his first Billboard Music Awards on November 20, 2023, for his debut solo single Seven (feat. Latto). Additionally, the singer won the MTV Video Music Award (VMAs) on September 12 and the MTV Europe Music Award (EMAs) on November 6 for the same track in the same calendar year.