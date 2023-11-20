“Forever artist”: Fans enthralled as BTS Jungkook wins the Top Global K-Pop Song for 'Seven' at the Billboard Music Awards 2023

In what has turned out to be a breakthrough year for his solo career, Jungkook of BTS, is still making waves. Seven, his collaborative track with Latto, not only became the number one worldwide hit of the summer on Billboard, but also topped the Billboard Hot 100. Now, the 26-year-old singer has added a new feather to his cap, as he became the first and only K-pop solo artist to win the Billboard Music Award in this decade.

As expected, Jungkook's fans are thrilled and overjoyed that the singer won the 'Top Global K-pop Song' in the 2023 Billboard Music Award, and many took to social media to hail him as their "forever artist."

It is crucial to note that BTS Jungkook is the second K-pop solo artist to have won a Billboard Music Award (BBMAs) since PSY, who earned his first win at the BBMA in 2013 for 'Top Streaming Song' with his track Gangnam Style.

"Proud is such an understatement": Fans cheer as Jungkook makes history with his BBMA win

At the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, Jungkook celebrated yet another significant victory as his debut single, Seven, took home the title of 'Top Global K-pop Song'. The BTS member honored his fans and expressed his gratitude in a taped acceptance speech for the 2023 BBMAs.

Furthermore, this victory marks the Standing Next To You singer's first-ever win in this category, since the 'Top Global K-pop Song' is one of nine new categories at the 2023 Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs). Although the BTS' golden maknae has won twelve Billboard Music Awards with his group BTS, this is his first solo victory.

Seven stayed at the top of the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global (Excl. US) charts for a record-breaking seven weeks in a row. Additionally, Jungkook also became the sole member of BTS to spend an extended period of time at the top of the Billboard charts.

Fans of the Standing Next To You singer lavished praise on him and flooded Twitter with praise.

With a revamped awards show conception that features exclusive performances by artists around the world, intimate soirees with the winners, comprehensive discussions, and behind-the-scenes events, the 2023 Billboard Music Awards was a bit different this year. Interested viewers can watch the program on the Billboard and BBMA social channels as well as the website (BBMAs.watch).

On October 3, 2023, BTS Jungkook achieved yet another legendary first by becoming the first Korean soloist and third Korean act to chart on the Billboard Hot 100 for a total of 29 weeks in a row for Seven. Apart from that, this is the very initial time in Billboard history that a single track by a Korean singer has ranked for 29 weeks in a row.

Furthermore, with 134 weeks of chart historiography, BTS, a global sensation, is the first Korean artist with the longest charting history on Billboard. In second place, with 49 weeks of charting history, is K-Pop stalwart PSY.

In the meantime, BTS Jungkook is scaling heights with the latest release of his debut solo album GOLDEN. His debut single Seven (feat. Latto) is a pre-release track from his solo album. The singer released GOLDEN worldwide on November 3, 2023.