"I'm in tears”: Fans emotional as BTS’ Jungkook sings “Magic Shop” at GOLDEN Live on Stage

On November 20, 2023, BTS' Jungkook held his GOLDEN Live on the stage at Jangchung Arena in Seoul, delivering an electrifying performance and singing tracks from his debut album. The concert was live-streamed worldwide through the South Korean social media platform, Weverse.

The Seven singer recently released his first-ever solo debut album, Golden, featuring eleven tracks through which he aimed to convey the special moments of his life. The idol is currently engaged in promotions for his debut album, performing live at various venues and holding live-streaming parties for the album.

During the concert, Jungkook also performed the BTS song Magic Shop, bringing tears to the eyes of fans who miss the group dearly.

One fan mentioned that now, with Jungkook singing it during his concert, they could keenly feel how much they missed BTS and tweeted:

"See how he missed them": Fans are overwhelmed watching Jungkook perform Magic Shop alone

Released in 2018, Magic Shop is the seventh track from their second studio album, Love Yourself: Tear, and holds a special place among fans. It draws people into a place of comfort and calm, where members are always present for ARMYs, attempting to alleviate their agony and bring solace in the fictitious world of the magic shop.

Generally, Jungkook used to perform Magic Shop with the group members, including Kim Namjoon, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Kim Tae-hyung.

However, watching him perform it alone during his GOLDEN Live on-stage performance overwhelmed fans with mixed emotions. The idol also expressed how the fans at the concert filled the void of the other six members who were not with him at the GOLDEN Live on-stage concert:

"The Seven of us always sang it (Magic Shop) together and I wondered what it would be like to sing it alone. But you filled the empty space of the 6 members."

The event began with Jungkook and the ARMYs harmonizing with one another. While Jungkook covered his portions of the song, he allowed other members' parts to play, making fans more emotional while connecting with them, giggling and waving at him. He also harmonized with Jimin and Kim Tae-hyung's part, making the atmosphere more serene and beautiful

Fans present at the performance also sang the song with the idol, making the atmosphere more jovial. Even the idol reflected a nostalgic smile, full of peace, as if he were trying to remember the members who were always there to perform meaningful songs with him.

Soon, the video went viral on social media, where fans stated that the entire atmosphere was so beautiful that they were on the verge of a breakdown.

Even the leader of the group, Kim Namjoon, attended the concert, making fans excited about it. They were all occupied, heaping praise on the idol for his back-to-back electrifying performances.

The setlist for the concert included Standing Next to You, Yes or No, Somebody, Closer to You, 3D, GCF in Budapest, Hate You, Shot Glass of Tears, Too Sad to Dance, Please Don't Change, Seven, Encore, Magic Shop and he concluded his concert with Still With You.

Fans would love to see more such concerts by Jungkook in the future.