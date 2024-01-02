From BTS' Taehyung to SEVENTEEN: A complete list of winners at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards

On January 2, the 33rd Seoul Music Awards took place at the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Akin to the netizens' predictions, the award show turned out to be a huge success. It featured several show-stopping performances and fans celebrated as their favorite artists bagged trophies during the ceremony.

Several K-pop and South Korean artists were honored at the event for their impressive achievements in the past year. The much-awaited 33rd Seoul Music Awards saw BTS' V emerge victorious for his dedicated fandom. RIIZE, on the other hand, bagged a trophy for their internet-breaking debut, while SEVENTEEN won an award for their impressive album.

A complete list of winners at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards: BTS' V, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, BLACKPINK, and more

The annual award ceremony organized by the South Korean media outlet, Sports Seoul, returned with its 33rd Seoul Music Awards, leaving netizens excited. The event was hosted by four K-pop artists, Lee Seung-gi, Tiffany Young, Youngjae, and Bam Bam.

The event also included several show-stopping performances by K-pop groups including NCT DREAM, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, KISS OF LIFE, STAYC, the dance crew Jam Republic, and more. Aside from the thrilling stages, the award show also recognized several artists for their impressive and remarkable performances in 2023.

The Daesang, which translates as Grand Prize, was awarded to NCT DREAM for the second consecutive year.

Additionally, several other artists were also awarded in categories that were segregated based on genre, fandom, performance, and more. Here's the complete list of winners at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards:

Daesang (Grand Prize) : NCT DREAM

: NCT DREAM Best Album Award : SEVENTEEN's FML

: SEVENTEEN's FML Best Song Award : NewJeans

: NewJeans Bonsang (Main Award) : aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BTS' Jimin, BTS' Jungkook, Kang Daniel, Lim Young-woong, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, RIIZE, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Kids, Sunmi, BTS' V, Young Tak, ZEROBASEONE

: aespa, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BTS' Jimin, BTS' Jungkook, Kang Daniel, Lim Young-woong, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, RIIZE, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, Stray Kids, Sunmi, BTS' V, Young Tak, ZEROBASEONE World Best Artist Award : BLACKPINK

: BLACKPINK World Trend Artist Award : BTS

: BTS Rookie of the Year : RIIZE & ZEROBASEONE

: RIIZE & ZEROBASEONE Best Performance Award : Billlie

: Billlie Fan Choice of the Yea r: BTS’ V

r: BTS’ V OST Award : EXO’s Baekhyun (Hello from Dr. Romantic 3)

: EXO’s Baekhyun (Hello from Dr. Romantic 3) Ballad Award : DAY6’s Young K

: DAY6’s Young K Band Award : Xdinary Heroes

: Xdinary Heroes Trot Award : Young Tak

: Young Tak R&B/Hip Hop Award : Dynamic Duo

: Dynamic Duo Discovery of the Year : FIFTY FIFTY

: FIFTY FIFTY K-Pop Special Award : Sandara Park

: Sandara Park Global Producer Award : GOT7’s Mark, Youngjae, and BamBam

: GOT7’s Mark, Youngjae, and BamBam New Wave Star Award : KISS OF LIFE, PLAVE, Yuju

: KISS OF LIFE, PLAVE, Yuju Y Global Special Award : n.SSign

: n.SSign Hallyu Special/Popularity Award : Kim Ho-joong

: Kim Ho-joong Best Thai Artist: Fourth, Gemini, NuNew, Zee Pruk

As the exciting 33rd Seoul Music Awards ceremony came to an end, fans celebrated the impressive wins by their favorite artists. They also hailed the show-stopping performances and discussed the intriguing interactions between artists that took place at the event.