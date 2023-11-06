"SEOUL MUSIC AWARDS RIGGED" trends on X as fans express outrage after BTS’ RM and SUGA’s solo projects were reportedly left out of the nominations

BTS SUGA and Namjoon made headlines on November 6, 2023, as their outraged fans trended multiple hashtags globally in the name of the two well-acclaimed artists. Apparently, SUGA, aka Min Yoongi, and Kim Namjoon, aka RM of BTS, didn't earn a single nomination in the 2023 Seoul Music Awards.

Yoongi released his solo album in April 2023, while RM released his album in December 2022. Both albums amassed worldwide praise from listeners and music critics alike.

As a result, one of the fans, @minngeniuss, tweeted on X (formerly Twitter) and expressed their disappointment by writing, "What are the credentials of an awards show if a three-day-old album can be nominated but D-Day, an important, history-making, fully Korean album, isn’t?"

Additionally, 2023 October's Seoul Music Awards (SMA), which included the 'Fan Choice of the Year' and the 'October World Trend Artist Award', were won by Kim Taehyung and BTS respectively, on November 3, 2023.

It should be acknowledged that the group is currently on a hiatus, with the members either pursuing their own projects or enlisting in the military. Fans were overjoyed to hear the news and flocked to social media to share their stories of how, despite their absence, they had won domestic accolades.

"THEY DESERVE BETTER": Fans are furious as SUGA's D-Day and RM's Indigo get allegedly ignored by Seoul Music Awards 2023

November 6, 2023, has been quite an eventful day on X, as the BTS ARMY trended multiple hashtags for Taehyung, SUGA, and RM, aka Namjoon.

ARMYs demanded justice for Taehyung as the hashtag “BIGHIT ACT FOR V” trended on X as fans called out HYBE Labels for allegedly failing to create BTS’ Taehyung’s artist playlist on Spotify. The fandom also lashed out at the Seoul Music Awards 2023 for not nominating SUGA's solo album D-DAY and RM's solo album Indigo and trended "SEOUL MUSIC AWARD IS RIGGED," "D-DAY DESERVES BETTER," and "INDIGO DESERVES BETTER," among others.

The hashtag "SEOUL MUSIC AWARD IS RIGGED" has over 23.5K retweets and posts alone. Fans pointed out that D-DAY by Agust D, aka SUGA, was named one of the best albums of 2023 by The Rolling Stones, yet it failed to get nominated at the SMA 2023. Furthermore, Namjoon's Indigo was also well-acclaimed throughout the globe. This further fueled the outrage of the BTS Army.

As an inevitable consequence, fans flooded X with their posts, leading to SMA 2023 ending up at the receiving end of the backlash.

This year's 32nd Seoul Music Awards saw BTS win the BONSANG, or top honor, while their newest album Proof took home the Best Album Award. At the Seoul Music Awards, they were also given the Idol+Best Star Award, and BTS became known for having several names.

Established in 1990, the Seoul Music Awards are presently managed by Sports Seoul, a South Korean media organization. The awards ceremony is renowned for its monthly announcement of winners in many categories, such as Fan Choice of the Year and the Monthly World Trend Artist Awards.

Meanwhile, BTS SUGA's D-DAY World Tour became the highest-grossing concert tour by an Asian soloist as it amassed over USD 57.2 million (approximately KRW 75.55 billion). Additionally, Indigo by Kim Namjoon, aka RM, earned a double platinum certification from the Korea Music Content Association in January 2023.