“SOLD-OUT KING SUGA”: Fans hail BTS Suga as D-Day Tour 2023 becomes the highest grossing concert tour in K-Pop’s history

Suga of BTS has made history as his D-DAY Tour 2023 became the highest-grossing concert tour by a Korean solo artist in the history of K-Pop. As of September 12, 2023, the South Korean rapper from BTS has collected USD 57.2 million (KRW 75.55 billion approx.) from his D-DAY world tour this year.

On April 21, 2023, Min Yoongi who is known by his stage name, SUGA, released his debut solo album, D-DAY. The album is the third and last installment of his Agust-D trilogy with the previous editions being his mixtapes Agust-D (2016) and D-2 (2020). The D-DAY World Tour 2023 began on April 26 in New York and had its curtain call in Seoul on August 6, 2023.

The BTS rapper had performed on 11 shows across five cities in North America where his shows had sold more than 148K show tickets bringing in more than USD 32.5 million. The next 17 D-Day shows across Asia sold over 172K tickets and generated a revenue of USD 29.7 million.

"And it was worth every penny": Fans rejoice as D-DAY Tour 2023 by Suga earns $57.2 million

The BTS rapper is determined to go down in history as the ‘Hit Maker and History Maker’ of the music industry with over 167 songs accredited to him as a writer and composer till June 2023. Furthermore, the Haegum rapper and writer boasted a total of 28 shows spread across the world including the United States, Japan, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and more, during his 2023 tour.

Min Yoongi's debut solo album consists of ten tracks of Haegum, Amygdala, Snooze (feat. Ryuichi Sakamoto, WOOSUNG of The Rose), Life Goes On, People Pt.2 (feat. IU), HUH?! (feat. J-Hope), SDL, D-Day, Interlude: Dawn and Polar Night. Suga released the pre-release song of the album, People Pt.2 (feat. IU), on April 7.

As soon as Suga's legendary feat was announced on September 12, BTS ARMY rushed to social media to hail the K-pop idol.

Apart from that, on May 11, the BTS rapper surprised his audience by inviting American singer MAX and Woosung, the lead singer of The Rose, to perform at his concert at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. On May 14, 2023, the American singer, Halsey, gave a mesmerizing performance on Suga's Interlude alongside the South Korean rapper.

More from Min Yoongi's D-DAY World Tour 2023

The last leg of his D-DAY Tour 2023 was in Seoul’s KSPO Dome from August 4 to August 6 where other BTS members made surprise appearances and sent the BTS ARMYs into a euphoric state. On August 4, Jungkook of BTS performed his latest solo single, Seven, along with Burn It from Suga’s D-2 mixtape from 2020.

While on August 5 in Seoul's KSPO Dome, Jimin of BTS surprised fans with a performance on Like Crazy, from his solo album FACE. Jimin also joined Suga on Tony Montana for a second time after the duo’s last appearance on the song in BTS' Third Muster in 2016.

Namjoon performed his unreleased and unnamed solo track from his future project on the last day of the D-DAY concert, on August 6, 2023. The BTS leader then performed Strange from the D-2 mixtape from 2020 alongside his fellow bandmate of thirteen years.

On August 6, Jin and J-Hope also attended the last day of the D-Day Tour on special military leave in order to be by Yoongi's side as he made his interim final bow on stage before enlisting for the South Korean military to fulfill his duty as a citizen.