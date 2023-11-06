"Equal promotion matters": Fans furious as HYBE allegedly fails to create BTS Taehyung's artist's playlist on Spotify

BTS Taehyung has been shattering records as a solo artist since the release of his debut solo album, LAYOVER. However, his fan base is extremely appalled at HYBE Labels and trended the “BIGHIT ACT FOR V” hashtag on X (formerly Twitter) on November 6, 2023. The sudden outrage against HYBE on social media stemmed from the fact that the company had allegedly failed to create Taehyung’s playlist on Spotify.

Taehyung’s solo album LAYOVER was released worldwide on September 2, 2023. Though other members of BTS have their respective playlists adorning the music streaming platform, the official artist playlist “This is V” on Spotify remains unavailable. As a result, fans stormed on social media and demanded "fairness" from the agency.

An artist's Spotify artist playlist is a selection of music made just for their fans and audience. Artists add these playlists to their artist profiles on Spotify. Artist playlists can also include a mixture of the artist's original music, collaborations, and sources of inspiration.

Additionally, they may be used to curate the listening experience for listeners to an artist's profile and to promote the music of that artist simultaneously. An artist's discography and musical influences can also be exhibited through an artist's playlist. Nevertheless, Spotify artist playlists can only be made by authenticated or verified artist pages.

"Taehyung deserves even more": Fans allege negligence towards the LAYOVER singer

On November 6, 2023, fans of the Love Me Again singer and songwriter blazed X. They trended two hashtags worldwide—BIGHIT ACT FOR V and WHERE IS THIS IS V—with over 23K retweets and posts, expressing their distraught over the missing artist playlist on Spotify.

The Slow Dancing singer-songwriter's fans are extremely displeased with HYBE's alleged negligence towards the artist's safety and fairness in regard to his promotional activities.

Not too long ago, on October 27, 2023, Gangnam Police of Seoul, South Korea, arrested a woman in her 20s for the suspected stalking of BTS vocalist V, also known as Kim Taehyung. The musician was reportedly followed inside his apartment's elevator by the lady. This positioned HYBE at the receiving end of ARMY's wrath.

An ARMY and a fellow X user, @v_hotrends, tweeted:

"Creating an artist's playlist on Spotify is entirely up to the agency. Make an official Spotify playlist for ‘This Is V’ as you did for other members."

Other fans have expressed their discontent as well:

Fans are enraged due to recent incidents of stalking and alleged negligence that has been happening with the BTS idol lately. Many are urging HYBE Labels to take due measures to ensure that the artist is treated fairly in every way.

The woman who pursued Taehyung not only made attempts to communicate with him but also gave him his marriage certificate. The K-pop star was reportedly followed inside the elevator by the stalker, who had been waiting for him outside his apartment building after Taehyung had parked his car.

According to Naver News, the security guard of the building where V resides filed a complaint about the event, which prompted the police to intervene. Furthermore, CCTV footage allowed for her identification, and information about her was traced through the marriage certificate she gave to the LAYOVER singer.