“He is among us”: BTS’ V’s fans rejoice as Layover singer likes two ARMY edits on Instagram

BTS’ V’s fans noted that the Layover singer liked not one but two fan-made edits on Instagram, sending ARMYs into a frenzy. BTS’ V made his personal Instagram account on December 6, 2021, and goes by the username @thv on Instagram. Notably, he is the most followed member on Instagram, with 61.9 million followers.

All BTS members only follow their fellow members and don't indulge in too many activities on Instagram. Hence, it surprised ARMYs when the Layover singer liked two ARMY edits, proving he is lurking on fan pages on the photo-sharing app and keeping an eye on fan activities on Instagram.

BTS’ V’s fans are convinced the Layover singer has an alternate account to like fan edits

Recently, BTS’ V liked two fan edits on Instagram. An ARMY who goes by the username @ceceedit created an edit of the Slow Dancing singer on Instagram. It included photos of the 28-year-old idol with Taylor Swift's song Delicate playing in the background. Notably, the reel had 434K likes at the time of writing the article.

Not only that, BTS’ V liked another fan edit by @soulkthv showcasing a compilation of his handsome visuals and bowl-cut hairstyle. Childish Gambino‘s Heartbeat was played on the reel and went viral with 1.1 million views at the time of writing.

ARMYs, on the other hand, are certain that BTS's V has a secret account, often called Finsta or a fake Instagram account, which he uses to stalk fan activity on Instagram and usually likes ARMY edits on the photo-sharing platform.

However, ARMYs believe the Singularity singer was so enamored by the fan edits that he liked them from his real account. They are also convinced BTS’ V is secretly lurking on Instagram.

ARMYs are already aware that Jungkook likes fan edits on TikTok, and now the 28-year-old BTS member has been discovered liking two fan edits on Instagram, sending fans into a frenzy.

Interestingly, all BTS members have confessed in the past that they watch fan-made content, which includes reels, edits, and long-format videos, in their free time and have praised fans' creativity and talent on numerous occasions, wondering how they make such interesting content.

BTS’ V's long-time stalker has been taken into police custody

On October 26, BTS member V's long-time stalker, a woman in her twenties, was arrested by Seoul Police for stalking him and intimidating him with frightening demands. The stalker woman followed the Rainy Days singer into the elevator of his apartment building and attempted to speak to him.

According to a report by KBS, she tried to intimidate BTS member V by coercing him to sign a marriage certificate. Seoul Police arrested the stalker woman and revealed that she had been stalking the Love Me Again singer for a long time now and tried to misuse his personal information for her own agenda.

BIG HIT MUSIC released a statement revealing:

“We are responding with a no-tolerance policy to stalking crimes that disturb our artist’s personal life and threaten their safety.”

Meanwhile, BTS’ V took to Instagram to share balmy pictures of the sunset with the caption "It's Okay, Don't Worry," assuring ARMYs that he is doing fine and is safe.

On the work front, the 28-year-old idol successfully wrapped up the promotion of his debut solo album Layover with his first-ever fan meeting at Kyunghee University's Peace Hall Ampitheatre on October 14.