“Gamer taehyung is striving”: Fans in a frenzy as BTS’ V accidentally reveals his League of Legends rank displaying Diamond IV emblem

On September 25, 2023, BTS’ V shared a screenshot from the game League of Legends, proudly showcasing his rank. However, he soon deleted the Instagram story.

League of Legends, developed by Riot Games, is a multiplayer battle arena video game where five players from two teams engage in player-versus-player scuffles, defending and capturing parts of the game map. The players control characters called Champions, each of whom possesses special abilities for self-protection and combat. The game is free to play and monetized through character purchases by players.

As BTS’ V shared his League of Legends ranking, he accidentally unveiled that he had achieved Diamond IV. This particular ranking is considered one of the most challenging to attain in the game. Watching BTS' V achieve success in every aspect of life made fans happy, and they took to social media to celebrate his achievement.

Expand Tweet

"Pro gamer Kim Taehyung": Fans are proud of BTS’ V's League of Legends ranking

Expand Tweet

As BTS’ V has achieved a Diamond IV ranking, which is the fourth-highest ranking in the League of Legends game after Challenger, Grandmaster, and Master, it's noteworthy that Diamond-ranked players represent only approximately 3.0% of the player base worldwide.

According to global gaming statistics:

"Those in the Diamond rank are among the top 2.3% of all League of Legends gamers. Being a Diamond rank player is undoubtedly impressive. Most of these gamers specialize in playing certain champions over others."

Therefore, Kim Tae-hyung is among the 2.3% of all League of Legends gamers globally, showcasing impressive skills, climbing the ranking ladder from Bronze, Iron, Silver, Gold, and Platinum to reach Diamond Ranking while defeating numerous players.

Moreover, some also noted that achieving such a prestigious rank while playing on the Korean server is a remarkable accomplishment, comparing it to being a Challenger in any part of the world, as the Korean server is known for its high level of competition. BTS’ V's Diamond IV rank places him among the top 2.96% of the player base in Korea.

Check out how fans are reacting to the BTS’ V accidentally revealing his League of Legends rank displaying the Diamond IV emblem:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans were also discussing the possible reason behind the deletion of his story, speculating that an ongoing controversy in South Korea revolves around the military exemption granted to the South Korean League of Legends team for winning gold at the Asian Games. This marked the first time military exemption was provided to esports players.

They are proud of BTS’ V's multifaceted talents, highlighting that he excels not only in singing and dancing but also in competitive gaming, showcasing his journey of progress.

One fan shared their experience, stating:

"But a Diamond 4 in Korea is like a Diamond 2 in other servers. I personally played on Asian servers, and I can say that they are extremely more challenging than other servers. Still, I am very amazed at Tae, who managed to get there."

Overall, fans are impressed with the Love Me Again singer's dedication to video games, as he enjoys playing a variety of them, including Fall Guys, Goose Goose Duck, PUBG, and others. BTS' V was even seen playing games with fellow group member Jimin throughout the night during the BTS In the Soop season two.

BTS’ V recently released his studio album Layover, featuring six tracks, which has received praise from fans worldwide.

BTS’ V also made history by becoming the first Korean soloist to have all of his tracks from the aforementioned album chart on Billboard's Global Excl. US Chart for two consecutive weeks.