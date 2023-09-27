League of Legends LoLdle answers 448: Thursday, September 28, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 448th iteration are now available. This game features five mind-bending puzzles that require in-depth knowledge of League of Legends characters and their skins, abilities, as well as emoticons. To successfully decipher the intricate riddles, players must also be familiar with quotes from some of the most iconic personalities in the LoL universe.

Once all the puzzles have been solved, players can boast their accomplishments on various social media sites, such as X (formerly Twitter). This piece offers the answers to September 28, 2023's LoLdle.

Lee Sin, Yone, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 448th edition (September 28, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 28's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Lee Sin

Lee Sin Quote: Yone

Yone Ability: Poppy, Bonus : R

Poppy, : R Emoji: Illaoi

Illaoi Splash Art: Diana, Bonus: Firecracker Diana

Guessing Lee Sin's name should be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular junglers in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Ionia, he made his in-game debut in 2011. The quote riddle should be easy to decipher since Yone is a frequently used midlaner in LoL.

Identifying Poppy's ability won't be difficult due to her high pick rate. However, the emoji puzzle should be hard to solve since Illaoi is not a popular LoL champion. Finally, Diana's Firecracker splash art is also quite simple to recognize.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

September 27, LoLdle 447: Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion

Zeri, Sivir, Lux, Maokai, Sion September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah September 14, LoLdle 434: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra September 13, LoLdle 433: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna September 12, LoLdle 432: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite September 11, LoLdle 431: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

The answers to LoLdle's 449th edition will be published on September 29, 2023.