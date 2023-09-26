League of Legends LoLdle answers 447: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 447th iteration are now available. To crack the intriguing puzzles, players must be well-versed in League of Legends characters, their skins, abilities, and emoticons. The mind-bending questions incorporate quotes from iconic LoL personalities. Furthermore, after cracking all the riddles, fans can share the achievement on X or other social media platforms.

This article addresses the LoLdle questions released on September 27, 2023.

Zeri, Sivir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 447th edition (September 27, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 27's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Zeri

Zeri Quote: Sivir

Sivir Ability: Lux, Bonus : E

Lux, : E Emoji: Maokai

Maokai Splash Art: Sion, Bonus: Hextech Sion

Guessing Zeri's name should be straightforward, as she's one of the most popular ADC champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Zaun, she made her in-game debut in 2022. The quote riddle could be a little tough to decipher since Sivir is not a frequently used ADC in LoL.

That said, identifying Lux's ability can be pretty straightforward due to her high pick rate. Similarly, the emoji puzzle shouldn't be difficult since Maokai is a popular LoL champion. Finally, Sion's Hextech splash art is also quite simple to decipher.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista

Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah September 14, LoLdle 434: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra September 13, LoLdle 433: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna September 12, LoLdle 432: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite September 11, LoLdle 431: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir September 10, LoLdle 430: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen September 9, LoLdle 429: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

The answers to LoLdle's 448th edition will be published on September 28, 2023.