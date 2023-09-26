League of Legends LoLdle answers 447: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 447th iteration are now available. To crack the intriguing puzzles, players must be well-versed in League of Legends characters, their skins, abilities, and emoticons. The mind-bending questions incorporate quotes from iconic LoL personalities. Furthermore, after cracking all the riddles, fans can share the achievement on X or other social media platforms.
This article addresses the LoLdle questions released on September 27, 2023.
Zeri, Sivir, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 447th edition (September 27, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 27's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Zeri
- Quote: Sivir
- Ability: Lux, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Maokai
- Splash Art: Sion, Bonus: Hextech Sion
Guessing Zeri's name should be straightforward, as she's one of the most popular ADC champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Zaun, she made her in-game debut in 2022. The quote riddle could be a little tough to decipher since Sivir is not a frequently used ADC in LoL.
That said, identifying Lux's ability can be pretty straightforward due to her high pick rate. Similarly, the emoji puzzle shouldn't be difficult since Maokai is a popular LoL champion. Finally, Sion's Hextech splash art is also quite simple to decipher.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- September 26, LoLdle 446: Senna, Jax, Wukong, Zyra, Kalista
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
- September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana
- September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami
- September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
- September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves
- September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
- September 14, LoLdle 434: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra
- September 13, LoLdle 433: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- September 12, LoLdle 432: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- September 11, LoLdle 431: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- September 10, LoLdle 430: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- September 9, LoLdle 429: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
The answers to LoLdle's 448th edition will be published on September 28, 2023.