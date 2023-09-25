League of Legends LoLdle answers 446: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 446th iteration are now available. One must have an extensive knowledge of League of Legends characters, including their skins, abilities, and emoticons, to solve the five intriguing puzzles. Throughout the game, quotations from iconic LoL figures will make an appearance in the mind-bending questions that are posed.

This article addresses the LoLdle questions released on September 26.

Senna, Jax, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 446th edition (September 26, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 26's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Senna

Senna Quote: Jax

Jax Ability: Wukong, Bonus : Q

Wukong, : Q Emoji: Zyra

Zyra Splash Art: Kalista, Bonus: Blood Moon Kalista

Guessing Senna's name should be straightforward, as she's one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Runeterra, she made her in-game debut in 2019. The quote riddle should also be easy to decipher since Jax is a frequently used top-laner in LoL.

Identifying Wukong's ability can be pretty straightforward due to his high pick rate in the MOBA title. Similarly, the emoji puzzle shouldn't be challenging since Zyra is a popular LoL champion. Lastly, figuring out Kalista's Blood Moon splash art isn't too difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar

Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah September 14, LoLdle 434: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra September 13, LoLdle 433: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna September 12, LoLdle 432: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite September 11, LoLdle 431: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir September 10, LoLdle 430: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen September 9, LoLdle 429: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai September 8, LoLdle 428: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner September 7, LoLdle 427: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

The answers to LoLdle's 447th edition will be published on September 27, 2023.