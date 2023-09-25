League of Legends LoLdle answers 446: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 446th iteration are now available. One must have an extensive knowledge of League of Legends characters, including their skins, abilities, and emoticons, to solve the five intriguing puzzles. Throughout the game, quotations from iconic LoL figures will make an appearance in the mind-bending questions that are posed.
This article addresses the LoLdle questions released on September 26.
Senna, Jax, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 446th edition (September 26, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 26's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Senna
- Quote: Jax
- Ability: Wukong, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Zyra
- Splash Art: Kalista, Bonus: Blood Moon Kalista
Guessing Senna's name should be straightforward, as she's one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Runeterra, she made her in-game debut in 2019. The quote riddle should also be easy to decipher since Jax is a frequently used top-laner in LoL.
Identifying Wukong's ability can be pretty straightforward due to his high pick rate in the MOBA title. Similarly, the emoji puzzle shouldn't be challenging since Zyra is a popular LoL champion. Lastly, figuring out Kalista's Blood Moon splash art isn't too difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- September 25, LoLdle 445: Amumu, Zed, Graves, Kalista, Gnar
- September 24, LoLdle 444: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- September 23, LoLdle 443: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- September 22, LoLdle 442: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
- September 21, LoLdle 441: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana
- September 20, LoLdle 440: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami
- September 19, LoLdle 439: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
- September 18, LoLdle 438: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves
- September 17, LoLdle 437: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- September 16, LoLdle 436: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- September 15, LoLdle 435: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
- September 14, LoLdle 434: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra
- September 13, LoLdle 433: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- September 12, LoLdle 432: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- September 11, LoLdle 431: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- September 10, LoLdle 430: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- September 9, LoLdle 429: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- September 8, LoLdle 428: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- September 7, LoLdle 427: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
The answers to LoLdle's 447th edition will be published on September 27, 2023.