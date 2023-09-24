League of Legends LoLdle answers 445: Monday, September 25, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 445th iteration are now available. Solving this title's five puzzles requires extensive knowledge of League of Legends characters, their skins, abilities, and even emoticons. Quotations that pertain to these iconic LoL figures will frequently appear throughout the mind-bending questions posed by this game.
This article addresses the LoLdle questions released on September 25.
Amumu, Zed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 445th edition (September 25, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 25's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Amumu
- Quote: Zed
- Ability: Graves, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Kalista
- Splash Art: Gnar, Bonus: Elderwood Gnar
Guessing Amumu's name could be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Shurima, he made his in-game debut in 2009. The quote riddle should also be easy to figure out since Zed is a frequently used mid-laner in LoL.
Identifying Graves's ability can be tough due to his low pick rate in the MOBA title. However, the emoji puzzle should take no time to solve since Kalista is a popular LoL champion. Similarly, figuring out Gnar's Elderwood splash art is unlikely to pose a problem.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 443, September 24: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric
- LoLdle 443, September 23: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw
- LoLdle 442, September 22: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed
- LoLdle 441, September 21: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana
- LoLdle 440, September 20: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami
- LoLdle 439, September 19: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
- LoLdle 438, September 18: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves
- LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
- LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra
- LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
The answers to LoLdle's 446th edition will be published on September 26, 2023.