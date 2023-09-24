League of Legends LoLdle answers 445: Monday, September 25, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 445th iteration are now available. Solving this title's five puzzles requires extensive knowledge of League of Legends characters, their skins, abilities, and even emoticons. Quotations that pertain to these iconic LoL figures will frequently appear throughout the mind-bending questions posed by this game.

This article addresses the LoLdle questions released on September 25.

Amumu, Zed, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 445th edition (September 25, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 25's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Amumu

Amumu Quote: Zed

Zed Ability: Graves, Bonus : Q

Graves, : Q Emoji: Kalista

Kalista Splash Art: Gnar, Bonus: Elderwood Gnar

Guessing Amumu's name could be straightforward, as he's one of the most popular champions in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Shurima, he made his in-game debut in 2009. The quote riddle should also be easy to figure out since Zed is a frequently used mid-laner in LoL.

Identifying Graves's ability can be tough due to his low pick rate in the MOBA title. However, the emoji puzzle should take no time to solve since Kalista is a popular LoL champion. Similarly, figuring out Gnar's Elderwood splash art is unlikely to pose a problem.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 443, September 24: Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric

Akali, Poppy, Ekko, Gragas, Taric LoLdle 443, September 23: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw LoLdle 442, September 22: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed LoLdle 441, September 21: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana LoLdle 440, September 20: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami LoLdle 439, September 19: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani LoLdle 438, September 18: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

The answers to LoLdle's 446th edition will be published on September 26, 2023.