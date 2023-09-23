League of Legends LoLdle answers 444: Sunday, September 24, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 444th iteration are now available. Players must foster exceptional knowledge of League of Legends characters and their skins, abilities, and emoticons, among other insights, to solve the five perplexing riddles. Quotations related to these LoL icons, in particular, will be a recurring topic in LoLdle's mind-boggling puzzles.

This article addresses the League of Legends LoLdle questions released on September 24.

Akali, Poppy, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 444th edition (September 24, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 24's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Akali

Akali Quote: Poppy

Poppy Ability: Ekko, Bonus : Q

Ekko, : Q Emoji: Gragas

Gragas Splash Art: Taric, Bonus: Pool Party Taric

Guessing Akali's name could be straightforward, as she's one of the most popular melee mid-laners in League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Ionia, she made her in-game debut in 2010. The quote riddle should also be easy to figure out since Poppy is a frequently used jungler in the current meta.

Identifying Ekko's ability can be tough due to his low pick rate. However, the emoji puzzle should take no time since Gragas is a popular LoL champion. Similarly, figuring out Taric's Pool Party splash art is unlikely to pose a problem.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Expand Tweet

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 443, September 23: Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw

Annie, Kha’Zix, Karthus, Lissandra, Kog’Maw LoLdle 442, September 22: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed LoLdle 441, September 21: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana LoLdle 440, September 20: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami LoLdle 439, September 19: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani LoLdle 438, September 18: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

The answers to LoLdle's 445th edition will be published on September 25, 2023.