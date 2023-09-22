League of Legends LoLdle answers 443: Saturday, September 23, 2023

The LoLdle answers for its 443rd iteration are now available. To answer the five riddles, comprehensive knowledge regarding the characters in League of Legends is pivotal. This includes their skins, abilities, emoticons, and more. Furthermore, players must memorize certain quotes related to LoL figures to successfully tackle LoLdle's five mind-bending brainteasers.

This article addresses the LoLdle questions released on September 23.

Annie, Kha’Zix, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 443rd edition (September 23, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 23's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Annie

Annie Quote: Kha’Zix

Kha’Zix Ability: Karthus, Bonus : W

Karthus, : W Emoji: Lissandra

Lissandra Splash Art: Kog’Maw, Bonus: Hextech Kog’Maw

Guessing Annie's name could be straightforward for some players if they are well-versed in all things League of Legends. Hailing from the region of Noxus, she made her in-game debut in 2009. The quote riddle should also be easy to figure out since Kha’Zix is a frequently used jungler in the current meta.

Identifying Karthus's ability can be tough due to his low pick rate. However, the emoji puzzle should take no time to decipher at all since Lissandra is a popular LoL champion. Similarly, figuring out Kog’Maw's Hextech splash art is unlikely to pose a problem.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 442, September 22: Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed

Varus, Rell, Teemo, Rakan, Zed LoLdle 441, September 21: Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana

Seraphine, Rumble, Kayle, Kha’Zix, Shyvana LoLdle 440, September 20: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami LoLdle 439, September 19: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani LoLdle 438, September 18: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

The answers to LoLdle's 444th edition will be published on September 24, 2023.