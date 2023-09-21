League of Legends LoLdle answers 442: Wednesday, September 22, 2023

The LoLdle answers for this game's 442nd iteration are now available. To answer its five questions, knowledge about the distinctive characters in League of Legends is crucial. This includes their exclusive abilities, skins, and emoticons. Moreover, players must also memorize certain catchphrases related to LoL characters to succeed in tackling this game's five mind-bending brainteasers.

This article provides the answers to September 22, 2023's LoLdle.

Varus, Rell, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 442nd edition (September 22, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 22's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Varus

Varus Quote: Rell

Rell Ability: Teemo, Bonus : W

Teemo, : W Emoji: Rakan

Rakan Splash Art: Zed, Bonus: Default Zed

Guessing Varus's name could be straightforward for some players if they are well-versed in all things LoL. Hailing from the region of Ionia, he debuted in League of Legends in 2012. The quote riddle should also be easy to figure out since Rell is a frequently used jungler in the current League of Legends meta.

Identifying Teemo's ability can be tough due to his low pick rate. However, the emoji puzzle should take no time to solve at all since Rakan is a popular LoL champion. Figuring out Zed's default splash art will also likely not be difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

The answers to LoLdle's 443rd edition will be published on September 23, 2023.