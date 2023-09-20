League of Legends LoLdle answers 441: Thursday, September 21, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 411th iteration are now available. A comprehensive understanding of League of Legends champions, from their signature skills to unique skins and emoticons, is imperative to solving these riddles. To ace the five puzzles, players must also memorize certain trademark phrases.

This article provides the answers to September 21, 2023's LoLdle.

Seraphine, Rumble, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 441st edition (September 21, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 21's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Seraphine

Seraphine Quote: Rumble

Rumble Ability: Kayle, Bonus : Passive

Kayle, : Passive Emoji: Kha’Zix

Kha’Zix Splash Art: Shyvana, Bonus: Ice Drake Shyvana

Guessing Seraphine's name could be difficult for some players. Hailing from the region of Piltover, she debuted in League of Legends in 2020. The quote riddle, on the other hand, should be easy to figure out since Rumble is a frequently used top laner in the current LoL meta.

Identifying Kayle's ability can also be somewhat tough due to his low pick rate. However, deciphering the emoji puzzle should take no time at all since Kha’Zix is a popular LoL champion. Figuring out Shyvana's Ice Drake splash art will also likely not be an uphill task.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 440, September 20: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami

Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami LoLdle 439, September 19: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani LoLdle 438, September 18: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

