League of Legends LoLdle answers 441: Thursday, September 21, 2023

The LoLdle answers for the puzzle game's 411th iteration are now available. A comprehensive understanding of League of Legends champions, from their signature skills to unique skins and emoticons, is imperative to solving these riddles. To ace the five puzzles, players must also memorize certain trademark phrases.
This article provides the answers to September 21, 2023's LoLdle.
Seraphine, Rumble, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 441st edition (September 21, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 21's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Seraphine
- Quote: Rumble
- Ability: Kayle, Bonus: Passive
- Emoji: Kha’Zix
- Splash Art: Shyvana, Bonus: Ice Drake Shyvana
Guessing Seraphine's name could be difficult for some players. Hailing from the region of Piltover, she debuted in League of Legends in 2020. The quote riddle, on the other hand, should be easy to figure out since Rumble is a frequently used top laner in the current LoL meta.
Identifying Kayle's ability can also be somewhat tough due to his low pick rate. However, deciphering the emoji puzzle should take no time at all since Kha’Zix is a popular LoL champion. Figuring out Shyvana's Ice Drake splash art will also likely not be an uphill task.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 440, September 20: Corki, Urgot, Xin Zhao, Ziggs, Nami
- LoLdle 439, September 19: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
- LoLdle 438, September 18: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves
- LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
- LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra
- LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
