League of Legends LoLdle answers 440: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 440th iteration are now available. Mastery of the Ability, Classic, Emoji, Quote, and Splash Art challenges is vital in order to prevail. Only individuals with a comprehensive knowledge of League of Legends' vast realm can hope to emerge victorious from this game. Nonetheless, a couple of these puzzles are simple to solve.
This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 20 edition.
Corki, Urgot, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 440th edition (September 20, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 20's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Corki
- Quote: Urgot
- Ability: Xin Zhao, Bonus: Q
- Emoji: Ziggs
- Splash Art: Nami, Bonus: Deep Sea Nami
Guessing Corki's name should be pretty easy, considering the clues provided by the game. Hailing from Bandle City, he debuted in League of Legends in 2009. The quote riddle might prove difficult since Urgot is not a frequently used champion in LoL.
Similarly, identifying Xin Zhao's ability can also be somewhat tough due to his low pick rate. However, deciphering the emoji puzzle will be easy since Ziggs is a popular champion.
Last but not least, figuring out Nami's Deep Sea splash art shouldn't be an uphill task.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 439, September 19: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani
- LoLdle 438, September 18: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves
- LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
- LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra
- LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
The answers to LoLdle's 441st edition will be published on September 21, 2023.