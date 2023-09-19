League of Legends LoLdle answers 440: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 440th iteration are now available. Mastery of the Ability, Classic, Emoji, Quote, and Splash Art challenges is vital in order to prevail. Only individuals with a comprehensive knowledge of League of Legends' vast realm can hope to emerge victorious from this game. Nonetheless, a couple of these puzzles are simple to solve.

This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 20 edition.

Corki, Urgot, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 440th edition (September 20, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 20's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Corki

Corki Quote: Urgot

Urgot Ability: Xin Zhao, Bonus : Q

Xin Zhao, : Q Emoji: Ziggs

Ziggs Splash Art: Nami, Bonus: Deep Sea Nami

Guessing Corki's name should be pretty easy, considering the clues provided by the game. Hailing from Bandle City, he debuted in League of Legends in 2009. The quote riddle might prove difficult since Urgot is not a frequently used champion in LoL.

Similarly, identifying Xin Zhao's ability can also be somewhat tough due to his low pick rate. However, deciphering the emoji puzzle will be easy since Ziggs is a popular champion.

Last but not least, figuring out Nami's Deep Sea splash art shouldn't be an uphill task.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 439, September 19: Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani

Nocturne, Xerath, Kog’Maw, Ahri, Sejuani LoLdle 438, September 18: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

The answers to LoLdle's 441st edition will be published on September 21, 2023.