League of Legends LoLdle answers 439: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 439th puzzle are now available. Players must excel in the Ability, Quote, Classic, Splash Art, and Emoji obstacles if they wish to preserve their unbeaten sequence. This game is only conquerable by those who possess extensive familiarity with the vast universe of League of Legends. That said, a few of these puzzles can be easily deciphered.

This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 19 edition.

Nocturne, Xerath, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 439th edition (September 19, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for September 19's puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Nocturne

Nocturne Quote: Xerath

Xerath Ability: Kog’Maw, Bonus : R

Kog’Maw, : R Emoji: Ahri

Ahri Splash Art: Sejuani, Bonus: Hextech Sejuani

Guessing Nocturne's name could be pretty easy, considering the clues provided by LoLdle. Hailing from the region of Runeterra, he debuted in League of Legends in 2011. The quote riddle should also be straightforward to solve since Xerath is a frequently used midlaner in LoL.

Identifying Kog’Maw's ability, on the other hand, can be difficult due to his low rate. Deducing the emoji will likely be easy since Ahri is currently a popular champion in LoL.

Last but not least, figuring out Sejuani's Hextech splash art isn't too difficult.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

LoLdle 438, September 18: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves

Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank

Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh

Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah

Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra

Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna

LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite

Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir

Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen

Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai

Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner

Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank

Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath

Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe

Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri

Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir

Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick

Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger

The answers to LoLdle's 440th edition will be published on September 20, 2023.