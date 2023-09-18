League of Legends LoLdle answers 439: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 439th puzzle are now available. Players must excel in the Ability, Quote, Classic, Splash Art, and Emoji obstacles if they wish to preserve their unbeaten sequence. This game is only conquerable by those who possess extensive familiarity with the vast universe of League of Legends. That said, a few of these puzzles can be easily deciphered.
This article provides all the answers for LoLdle's September 19 edition.
Nocturne, Xerath, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 439th edition (September 19, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for September 19's puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Nocturne
- Quote: Xerath
- Ability: Kog’Maw, Bonus: R
- Emoji: Ahri
- Splash Art: Sejuani, Bonus: Hextech Sejuani
Guessing Nocturne's name could be pretty easy, considering the clues provided by LoLdle. Hailing from the region of Runeterra, he debuted in League of Legends in 2011. The quote riddle should also be straightforward to solve since Xerath is a frequently used midlaner in LoL.
Identifying Kog’Maw's ability, on the other hand, can be difficult due to his low rate. Deducing the emoji will likely be easy since Ahri is currently a popular champion in LoL.
Last but not least, figuring out Sejuani's Hextech splash art isn't too difficult.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- LoLdle 438, September 18: Fiddlesticks, Amumu, Samira, Twitch, Graves
- LoLdle 437, September 17: Yorick, Kai’Sa, Kled, Zed, Blitzcrank
- LoLdle 436, September 16: Darius, Kled, Ivern, Twisted Fate, Thresh
- LoLdle 435, September 15: Miss Fortune, Heimerdinger, Sivir, Zeri, Taliyah
- LoLdle 434, September 14: Zed, Renata Glasc, Ryze, Janna, Zyra
- LoLdle 433, September 13: LeBlanc, Graves, Darius, Veigar, Janna
- LoLdle 432, September 12: Trundle, Varus, Naafiri, Diana, Malphite
- LoLdle 431, September 11: Zoe, Cho’Gath, Bard, Rengar, Vladimir
- LoLdle 430, September 10: Twitch, Malzahar, Trundle, Hecarim, Garen
- LoLdle 429, September 9: Yuumi, Trundle, Gwen, Jhin, Rek’Sai
- LoLdle 428, September 8: Nami, Gangplank, Fiddlestick, Ornn, Skarner
- LoLdle 427, September 7: Singed, Viego, Galio, Thresh, Gangplank
- LoLdle 426, September 6: Olaf, Zoe, Yasuo, Qiyana, Cho’Gath
- LoLdle 425, September 5: Volibear, Ezreal, Tahm Kench, Sett, Ashe
- LoLdle 424, September 4: Blitzcrank, Elise, Skarner, Mordekaiser, Zeri
- LoLdle 423, September 3: Wukong, Cassiopeia, K’Sante, Gnar, Azir
- LoLdle 422, September 2: Kalista, Gnar, Blitzcrank, Dr. Mundo, Warwick
- LoLdle 421, September 1: Garen, Aatrox, Fiora, Viego, Heimerdinger
The answers to LoLdle's 440th edition will be published on September 20, 2023.