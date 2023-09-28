South Korea will compete for the League of Legends gold medal in Asian Games 2023: Match timings and stream details explored

The Asian Games 2023 saw the much-anticipated showdown between South Korea and China, two dominating forces in League of Legends. It was an eagerly awaited semifinal, and the result was just as impressive as predicted. In a series that showcased some astounding gameplay, Korea emerged victorious over China to reach the coveted grand finals. It's a victory that puts Korea on the path to clinching the gold medal in the tournament.

The League of Legends community hyped up the match between giants from LCK and LPL, as it featured a lineup of well-known stars. Many considered it the unofficial grand finals, serving as a rematch of the 2018 Asian Games, where China won the gold medal.

South Korea faced off against their biggest test yet in the semi-finals against China after coasting through the group and quarterfinal stages. The prevailing belief is that whichever nation topped this match would inevitably become the 2023 Asian Games gold medalists. Subsequently, Korea's elite team achieved a 2-0 triumph over China, booking their ticket to the Grand Final and securing a top-two finish.

During the competition, Korea outplayed its competitors through an amazing display of team fights and a clever selection of meta-picks. This was necessary as the tournament took place on League of Legends Patch 13.12, which had been released a few months prior, requiring players to make significant adjustments to both their picks and playstyles.

Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon was the star player in the mid-lane during the recent game, outplaying China's classical mid-laner, Zhuo "knight" Ding. Though Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok, the biggest superstar in League of Legends, was absent from the starting lineup, Chovy brilliantly took the lead.

In 29 minutes, South Korea won the first match by capitalizing on their initial leads. They managed to accumulate a considerable amount of gold and eliminations, which ultimately helped them secure the victory.

China had a strong start in game two, but Korea brilliantly countered their tactics, resulting in a comeback. Korea lost some team fights and objectives during the match, but they didn't give up and slowly dismantled China's strategies.

South Korea's gold medal match time and livestream details

At 4 am PT on September 29, 2023, South Korea will compete against Chinese Taipei in the League of Legends' Grand Final at Asian Games 2023. The latter secured their spot after defeating Vietnam in the other semifinal. As for China, their upcoming skirmish is aimed at a bronze medal against Vietnam.

As all able-bodied Korean men between the ages of 18 to 35 are required to complete mandatory military service, winning gold is particularly essential for Team Korea since doing so would provide them with a much-needed exemption.

The Grand Final match's countdown between South Korea and Chinese Taipei is shown below:

If fans are interested to see the match live, they can tune into the following websites:

China : CCTV, Billibilli

: CCTV, Billibilli Korea TV : AfreecaTV

: AfreecaTV Vietnam : ThapcamTV

: ThapcamTV India: SonyLiv

However, livestream access may require a subscription or VPN on certain websites.