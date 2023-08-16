League of Legends at 19th Asian Games: Participating teams, schedule, format, and more

The most talented League of Legends national teams will soon convene on a single stage as the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou approach after a prolonged wait. Due to health restrictions in the host city, the highly regarded multi-sport competition was originally planned to occur in September 2022 but was delayed for a full year.

The fierce competition between LCK and LPL has fans ecstatic about a possible Korea versus China showdown in the finals. In the 2018 Asian Games, esports was merely an exhibition sport, and China was victorious in the LoL tournament after defeating South Korea with a score of 3-1.

Everything you need to know about the 19th Asian Games' League of Legends competition will be discussed in this article.

All participating League of Legends teams at the 19th Asian Games

The League of Legends competition at the Asian Games has a confirmed roster of 24 national teams. They are as follows:

Southeast Asia:

Country Players Vietnam Kiaya, Levi, Kati, Glory, Artemis, Bie, SofM (coach) Malaysia Shine, Arashi, Sleep, QaspieL, Felia Myanmar TBD Singapore Blaire, CYH, Arykelic, Shera, Blaze, Kusuo Thailand It Yummy, Sayuumou, Neulnnyr, Pillow, Jingliu Philippines Relhia, Austerity, Redism, Pollo, Robot

South and Central Asia:

Country Players India sussy bakka, Deadcorporal, BlackInfinity, Katarina Bot, AngeIsLotus, CrankO, Krow Sri Lanka Kassa, luvtwo, Nishastic, TheShyB0y, Hydra Kazakhstan Fakelover, Weox, Claymannn, Jungkz, The goldiee Kyrgyzstan TBD

East Asia:

Country Players China Bin, JieJie, XUN, knight, Elk, Meiko, KenZhu (coach) South Korea Zeus, Kanavi, Faker, Chovy, Ruler, Keria, KkOma (coach) Chinese Taipei Hanabi, Rest, Karsa, FoFo, Doggo, SwordArt, WarHorse (coach) Japan RayFarky, Ino, hachamecha, Recap, Yutapon, Enty, Gismo (coach) Hong Kong YSKM, KennyChan, Medzz, MnM, Kaiwing, Solokill, Skywalk (coach) Macau 2oey, NH, Faith, HOU99, SeaLion, BerNNas (coach)

West Asia:

Country Players Bahrain TBD Jordan TBD Kuwait TBD Oman TBD Palestine TBD Saudi Arabia TBD Qatar TBD United Arab Emirates TBD

League of Legends 19th Asian Games: Schedule and format

From September 25 until September 29, the Hangzhou Esports Center will host the five-day LoL Asian Games extravaganza. Taking place in a sleek, cutting-edge venue, the esports event will dazzle more than 4,000 onlookers.

Group Stage : September 25-26

Quarter-Finals : September 27

: September 27 Semi-Finals : September 28

: September 28 Bronze Medal Game and Finals: September 29

The competition will consist of two stages: the Group Stage and the Playoffs. The formats are mentioned below:

Group Stage:

Teams in the same group will play a double round-robin format.

All matches are best-of-one.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the Knockout Stage.

Knockout Stage:

All matches are best-of-three.

As a groundbreaking announcement, esports will be integrated into the 19th Asian Games as an event that awards medals. Seven sanctioned games will be featured in the competition, with popular titles such as Dota 2, Street Fighter V, and FIFA Online 4 included alongside LoL.

Representing their respective countries in Hangzhou, the top esports athletes will be competing for medals that will add to their country's final tally. It's a source of honor and pleasure for these esports stars to be able to play for their nation, as many have expressed publicly.

The article will be updated when more details are revealed.