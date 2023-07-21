Asian Games 2023: Indian esports athletes for all events

The Asian Games 2023 is being held in Hangzhou, China. With esports being included in the event, India will be sending a talented roster as well to participate alongside other squads. However, the Indian esports contingent will be participating in four out of the seven esports events only. Although the country does have an active esports scene, it has come into the limelight only recently.

The Indian esports teams tasted glory at the Commonwealth Games 2022 and would be looking to create a bigger success story this time.

Indian roster to represent the country in four out of seven esports events at Asian Games 2023

The Indian esports roster will participate in Street Fighter V, Dota 2, League of Legends, and FIFA. Unfortunately, there are no players for other titles that fall under the esports segment at the Asian Games 2023. These include:

Arena of Valor

PubG Mobile

Dream Three Kingdoms 2

Out of the three aforementioned games, the first two are banned, while the last one isn’t available in the country. With that said, here are all the players who will be representing the country at the Asian Games 2023:

Indian contingent for FIFA Online 4

FIFA Online 4:

Charanjot Singh

Karman Singh Tikka

Both Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka are prominent names in the FIFA circuit. They will be participating in a seeding event in Seoul, South Korea, to secure a seeding in the tournament. The seeding stages are set to be held from August 2-6.

Indian contingent for Street Fighter V

Street Fighter V:

Mayank Prajapati

Ayan Biswas

Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas are two of the best Fighting Games athletes the country has to offer. During the National Esports Championships, Mayank got the best of his compatriot in Street Fighter V. Both players displayed exceptional skill during the tournament and have been selected to represent the nation at the Asian Games.

Indian contingent for League of Legends

The Indian League of Legends roster for the Asian Games 2023 (Image via ESFI)

League of Legends:

Akshaj Shenoy (captain)

Samarth Arvind Trivedi

Mihir Ranjan

Aditya Selvaraj

Aakash Shandilya

Sanindhya Malik

The League of Legends team secured a spot after defeating Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan during the seeding event held at Macau. The squad will be looking to replicate their undefeated streak during the Asian Games 2023 as well.

Indian contingent for Dota 2

Dota 2:

Darshan Bata (captain)

Krish Gupta

Abhishek Yadav

Ketan Goyal

Shubham Goli

Every single individual on this roster is fairly talented. That said, the Dota 2 roster ran into some troubles with the Esports Federation of India last year following the conclusion of the Commonwealth Games 2022.

Despite winning bronze in the tournament, former team captain Moin Ejaz was dropped from the squad for this tournament. While the reason remains unclear, it’s believed that his conflict with the ESFI played a pivotal part in his exclusion.

The Asian Games 2023 will commence on September 23 and is expected to conclude on October 8. However, some of the contingents will be involved in seeding events in their individual categories starting in August itself. It will be interesting to see how they fare against sides from other nations.