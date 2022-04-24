India's Asian Games 2022 team for Street Fighter V and FIFA 22 confirmed via NESC

After being included as a showcase event during the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, Indonesia, esports has become a medal event at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China.

There will be competition across different esports titles: Arena of Valor, Dota 2, Dream of the Three Kingdoms 2, FIFA, Hearthstone, League of Legends, PUBG Mobile, and Street Fighter V.

Over the last week, over 200 esports athletes clashed at the National Esports Championships 2022, in hopes of qualifying for the Asian Games 2022 and representing the nation. After a strong competition, the contenders for the Asian Games are being decided for different titles, such as Street Fighter V and FIFA 22.

NESC selects the Indian contenders for the Asian Games 2022, representing in Street Fighter V and FIFA 22

Over 60 players participated in the NESC FIFA 22 tournament, and one emerged victorious. Charanjot Singh, one of India’s star FIFA pros, clashed against Karman Singh in a nail-biting FIFA 22 grand final.

Charanjot, who previously won the AIFF eFootball Challenge 2021 last year, climbed his way from the losers bracket to face Karman, who has been leading the winner's bracket, in the grand finale.

The Final Score was 4-1 and 6-5 in favor of Charanjot, securing his place as the Indian contender for FIFA 22 at the Asian Games. After winning the title he shared,

"I'm really happy and proud of myself for winning the NESC Fifa Qualifiers. It’s a great feeling to represent India in FIFA. Its sheer dedication and hard work resulted in getting the spot in the Asian Games 2022 and it allowed me a chance to bring the laurels to the country. The right mentality and proper grind towards the game make everything possible and a sure-shot path to get success. I can't wait to represent India at the Asian games and do my best to get that medal home."

Street Fighter V at the NESC 22 saw the participation of 16 top-tier Street Fighter V esports athletes from across the country. Mayank Prajapati aka “MiKeYROG” faced off against Ayan Biswas in the grand finale. He outclassed Ayan with a scoreline of 3-0.

After securing his berth at the Asian Games, Mayank expressed his feelings:

"It's a dream come true moment for me. I'm super excited for Asian Games 2022. This is really huge and it will definitely put the Indian FGC's name on the global map. This is a lifetime opportunity and I'm going to put every ounce of energy into getting the gold medal for my country. Also, a big thanks to ESFI for handling the qualifiers with such ease and providing Indian FGC with such an amazing opportunity."

Charanjot and Mayank will be representing the nation at the Asian Games 2022. As the next step of their journey, they will be participating in AESF’s Road to Asian Games - Regional Qualifiers (June-July 2022), which are being held for seeding at the main event in China.

What’s next for NESC and its search for Indian contenders at the Asian Games 2022

Both PUBG Mobile and Arena of Valor are blocked in the country. As for the other titles, NESC 22 has opened up the opportunity for players to compete in the five esports titles and make their way to Asiad.

With Charanjot and Mayank qualified for FIFA 22 and Street Fighter V at the Asian Games 2022, let's take a look at the other events.

For Hearthstone, the top 6 contenders will battle it out in the next stage to qualify for the Asian Games. The participants are:

Tirth Mehta

Vinayak Subramanian

Karthik Varma Vegesna

Shikhar

Adarsh Shivam

Garv Arora

The DOTA 2 quarterfinalists who qualified from the playoff stage are as follows:

Team Whoops

Serene Chaos

DMC

Digicont

Stylish Gamers

Gods

The four registered teams for League of Legends at the NESC 2022 will clash in the Semifinal stage. The teams are as follows:

Temple of Kings

Support No Vision

Pineapple Cake

Coco Cats

All of NESC's 22 matches are being streamed over on ESFI’s social outlets as teams face off to make their way to the 2022 Asian Games and represent the country.

