Indian League of Legends team to battle for Asian Games 2023 seeding at Macau 

The Indian League of Legends contingent left for Macau recently to compete with other participants for the upcoming Asian Games 2023 seeding. The matches will take place this week as part of offline fixtures, as revealed by the official announcement. The players will surely want to secure favorable positioning for the international tournament to secure a podium finish.

While originally scheduled for September of last year, the Asian Games was delayed by the hosting country due to COVID-19-related complications. The event is slated to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23 to October 8, 2023.

Esports will debut at the Asian Games 2023, with FIFA, PUBG Mobile, Arena of Valo, Dota 2, League of Legends, Dream Three Kingdoms 2, HearthStone, and Street Fighter V being the first crop.

Indian League of Legends contingent will battle three others for Asian Games 2023 seeding

The Indian team will compete against Sri Lanka, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan to secure a favorable seeding at the upcoming event.

The matches will be held on June 21 and June 22, with India taking on Sri Lanka and Kazakhstan on the first day and Kyrgyzstan on the second.

The Indian League of Legends outfit comprises Akshaj Shenoy (c), Samarth Arvind Trivedi, Mihir Ranjan, Aditya Selvaraj, Aakash Shandilya, and Sanindhya Malik. Talking about their preparation, the captain said that they felt "very confident going into the event."

The Indian team (Image via ESFI)

The official announcement mentioned that the players displayed "exceptional skills" while qualifying for the 19th Asian Games through National Esports Championships (NESC).

Which other esports will India participate in at the Asian Games 2023?

Besides League of Legends, Indian fans will see their teams participating in FIFA Online 4, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition, and Dota 2.

The Dota 2 seeding fixtures will be an online affair on July 13. The team for the same will be made up of Darshan, Krish, Abhishek, Ketan, and Shubham.

The Street Fighter V seeding fixtures will take place on July 22, and 23 in Hangzhou, with Mayank Prajapati and Ayan Biswas set to make the journey. For FIFA Online 4, the seeding fixtures are yet to be announced by the AESF. The athletes for the same are Charanjot Singh and Karman Singh Tikka.

