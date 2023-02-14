Will FIFA 23 be the last FIFA game?

As of now, FIFA 23 has reached the midpoint of its annual cycle since its release on September 30, 2022. The latest iteration of the game has brought many changes and updates to various game modes and associated content. However, one persistent question remains in the minds of the community.

EA Sports typically releases a new FIFA game every autumn with new content and seasonal updates. But 2023 could mark a departure from this schedule. FIFA 23 has also been confirmed to be the last game in the series, leading to speculation about the future of the franchise.

The franchise is not ending, but it will be undergoing a significant rebrand later this year. According to the latest information, EA Sports is already in the process of transforming the franchise.

EA Sports FC will continue FIFA 23's legacy after a major rebrand of the iconic franchise

Renaming popular video game franchises is not an uncommon occurrence, though such changes can sometimes have unintended consequences. Over the last 20 years, the FIFA series has risen to great heights, establishing itself as the premier destination for fans of football games.

FIFA 23 has been one of the biggest launches of the franchise, as it sold over 10 million copies in the first week. However, things could get tricky in the autumn of 2023.

The franchise will be renamed to EA Sports FC, following a breakdown in negotiations between EA Sports and FIFA that resulted in the loss of the FIFA license. This is why FIFA 23 is set to be the last game in the series under the FIFA name.

It remains to be seen what direction EA Sports will take with the rebrand. Some sources suggest that EA Sports FC could adopt a partially free-to-play model, with the Ultimate Team mode accessible to all players. Other rumors suggest that the pricing model will remain unchanged and that the name change will have little impact on the overall player experience.

EA Sports has already announced the rebranding, expressing their belief that it will enable them to reach their full potential.

"EA SPORTS FC will allow us to realize this future and much more…but not before we deliver our most expansive game ever with our current naming rights partner, FIFA, for one more year."

They have already begun work on the future of the franchise beyond FIFA 23, securing various league and club licenses. Recently, the company renewed their license with the English Premier League for the next six years. According to them, over 900 licensed clubs and players will be included in the next game at launch.

While the plans for the future sound promising and ambitious, there is still much work to be done by EA Sports. Replacing the FIFA brand name will not be an easy task, and the success of EA Sports FC will depend on a variety of factors.

