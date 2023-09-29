South Korea vs. Chinese Taipei League of Legends Asian Games 2023 Grand Final: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The gold medal match of the Asian Games 2023 League of Legends tournament is upon us, with South Korea clashing against Chinese Taipei. The semi-finals proved to be a cakewalk for the former, dismantling China in a 2-0 sweep. The finals will feature the underdogs, Chinese Taipei, who also dominated Vietnam recently.

Let's take a deeper look into the vital statistics and overall form of both teams, South Korea and Chinese Taipei, as they gear up for their epic showdown in the 2023 Asian Games Grand Final of the League of Legends.

South Korea vs. Chinese Taipei League of Legends Asian Games 2023: Who is expected to win?

Prediction

Expand Tweet

The 2023 Asian Games Semifinal was a highly anticipated face-off between two dominant League of Legends forces, China and South Korea. The prevailing thought was that the victor would ultimately go on to claim the gold medal.

Korea's skilled players came out on top in an impressive 2-0 series against their rivals from China, securing their spot in the coveted grand finals with remarkable gameplay.

Expand Tweet

In game one, South Korea seized the lead and rode it to victory, exploiting every possible advantage in their quest for gold and eliminations. China, however, came out strong in the second game, only to be stymied by Korea's deft response and strategic turnabout, leading to a spectacular comeback.

For Team Korea, achieving a gold medal is of utmost importance. The reason is that every Korean man between 18 and 35 must serve in the military, and by winning the gold medal, they can attain exemption from this mandatory military service.

Expand Tweet

Throughout the League of Legends tournament, Chinese Taipei's performances were absolutely brilliant. The United Arab Emirates and Maldives were no match for them in Group C, which they dominated.

They also dispatched Malaysia with ease in the quarterfinals with a 2-0 victory. In the Semi-final, they showed total superiority over Vietnam, completely outclassing them in a 2-0 win.

Expand Tweet

However, based on current form, South Korea is likely to win the Grand Final 2-0. However, Chinese Taipei does have players who are capable of posing a challenge.

Head-to-head

This will be the first time South Korea is going to face Chinese Taipei in an official League of Legends match.

Asian Games 2023 rosters

South Korea

Top : Zeus

: Zeus Jungle : Kanavi

: Kanavi Mid : Faker

: Faker Mid : Chovy

: Chovy ADC : Ruler

: Ruler Support : Keria

: Keria Coach: kkOma

Chinese Taipei

Top : Rest

: Rest Top : Hanabi

: Hanabi Jungle : Karsa

: Karsa Mid : FoFo

: FoFo ADC : Doggo

: Doggo Support : SwordArt

: SwordArt Coach: WarHorse

Livestream details

On September 29, 2023, at 4 am PT, the gold medal match of League of Legends will take place at the Asian Games 2023 between South Korea and Chinese Taipei. To tune in and watch the thrilling action unfold, head over to the specified websites below.

China : CCTV, Billibilli

: CCTV, Billibilli Korea TV : AfreecaTV

: AfreecaTV India : SonyLiv

: SonyLiv Vietnam: ThapcamTV

Accessing the livestream on certain websites can be quite complicated, as some may request a VPN or registration before granting access.

Poll : Who will take home the Gold Medal? South Korea Chinese Taipei 0 votes