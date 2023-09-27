The League of Legends Asian Games 2023 is nearing its conclusion as only four teams remain in contention for bagging the medals and bringing glory to their nation. The last four teams left in the competition are Chinese Taipei, Vietnam, South Korea, and China. The latter two will be facing off in the playoffs bracket's first semifinal.

Both team rosters boast some of the best players in the world. Fans have been looking forward to this matchup the most at League of Legends Asian Games 2023, and this battle between the two titans is guaranteed to be highly exciting and competitive.

South Korea vs China League of Legends Asian Games 2023: Head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Prediction

South Korea is currently unbeaten at the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 and is one of the top candidates to win the gold medal. The team has faced no resistance from their opponents so far, with easy victories against Kazakhstan, Hong Kong, and Saudi Arabia marking their path to the semifinals.

All six players on the South Korea team will be a part of Worlds 2023 under the banners of very strong teams such as Gen.G, JD Gaming, and T1. Notable players on the roster who have displayed dominant performances include jungler Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok and ADC Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk.

China, as the host of Asian Games 2023, received a direct seed in the quarterfinals. Its roster is widely considered to be the closest rival to South Korea, making this matchup extremely exciting. Unfortunately, it is a bit too early, considering both lineups had the chance to comfortably make it to the grand finals if the playoff brackets were different.

Regardless, China will be looking to secure the all-important win against South Korea on home soil, and the roster has big potential in doing so. Top laner Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin, mid laner Zhuo "Knight" Ding, and ADC Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao have all had an exceptional 2023 League of Legends season. However, there was some criticism regarding the inclusion of veteran support Tian "Meiko" Ye over other promising talents.

This best-of-three series will be quite hard to predict as both teams have incredible players capable of single-handedly winning the game. South Korea might be considered the slight favorite to win this matchup as the team has very few weaknesses, making it quite hard for Team China, which loves to team fight and try to find windows of opportunities.

Head-to-head

South Korea and China previously met at the 2018 Asian Games in the Grand Finals. The latter won the best-of-five series with a 3-1 scoreline, putting the current head-to-head record between the teams at 1-0 in favor of China.

Asian Games 2023 rosters

South Korea

Top - Choi "Zeus" Woo-je

Woo-je Jungle - Seo "Kanavi" Jin-hyeok

Jin-hyeok Mid - Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok

Sang-hyeok Mid - Jeong "Chovy" Ji-hoon

Ji-hoon ADC - Park "Ruler" Jae-hyuk

Jae-hyuk Support - Ryu "Keria" Min-seo

Min-seo Coach - Kim "KkOma" Jeong-gyun

China

Top - Chen "Bin" Ze-Bin

Ze-Bin Jungle - Zhao "JieJie" Li-Jie

Li-Jie Jungle - Peng "XUN " Li-Xun

" Li-Xun Mid - Zhuo "Knight" Ding

Ding ADC - Zhao "Elk" Jia-Hao

Jia-Hao Support - Tian "Meiko" Ye

Ye Coach - Zhu "KenZhu" Kai

Livestream details

Fans can watch the epic League of Legends Asian Games 2023 matchup between South Korea and China live on various streaming platforms, such as

China : CCTV, Billibilli

: CCTV, Billibilli Korea : AfreecaTV

: AfreecaTV India : SonyLiv

: SonyLiv Vietnam: ThapcamTV

Some of these websites may require a VPN or registration to view the livestream. South Korea will face China on September 27, 2023, at 6:00 pm PDT/ September 28, 2023, at 3:00 am CEST/6:30 am IST.

