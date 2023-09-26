League of Legends Asian Games 2023 Group Stage recap: South Korea, Vietnam, and Chinese Taipei dominate 

The group stage of the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 has officially concluded, with South Korea, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, and Macau being the four teams advancing to the playoffs bracket. The former three comfortably defeated their opponents in the respective groups with more competitive games expected in the playoff stage.

The group stage witnessed a great display of talent by some of the stronger nations and allowed players from countries typically not synonymous with the League of Legends scene to showcase their capabilities.

This article will cover everything you need to about what went down in the group stages of the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 event.

Day 1: South Korea and Vietnam show their class at Asian Games 2023

Expand Tweet

The first day of the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 under the Esports medal sport featured Group A and Group B games. The day hosted six games and saw South Korea and Vietnam reign supreme in Group A and Group B, respectively.

Both nations displayed dominant gameplay and are considered favorites to bag at least a podium finish at the event. Notable performances that stood out on Day 1 include South Korea's Lee "Faker" Sang-hyeok's having an incredible Yone game against Kazakhstan and Vietnam's Đỗ "Levi" Duy Khánh's Wukong pick doing wonders in the matchup versus Japan.

Day 2: Chinese Taipei showcase excellence, Macau fend off Thailand with ease

Expand Tweet

The second day of the tournament featured four matchups with Group C having three games and Group D featuring a game between Macau and Thailand. Chinese Taipei were the expected favorites to advance from Group C and they easily lived up to expectations with dominant victories against the United Arab Emirates and Maldives.

In the Group D matchup, Macau surprisingly came out on top against Thailand, with their marquee player Sit "Faith" Chong Fai displaying a superb performance on the Jayce pick. Chinese Taipei's Hung "Karsa" Hao-Hsuan and Chiu "Doggo" Tzu-Chuan had extremely strong games against their opponents and are favorites to bag a medal alongside China, South Korea, and Vietnam.

With the conclusion of the group stages, the playoffs bracket of the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 is set. Some notable matchups include India playing against Vietnam and South Korea facing off against Saudi Arabia.

Chinese Taipei and China will take on Malaysia and Macau, respectively. It is likely that China and South Korea will meet in the semi-finals in a matchup that can be considered the highlight of the tournament.

Interested viewers can catch the playoff stages of the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 live on:

China : CCTV, Billibilli

: CCTV, Billibilli Korea TV : AfreecaTV

: AfreecaTV India : SonyLiv

: SonyLiv Vietnam: ThapcamTV