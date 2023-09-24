South Korea vs Kazakhstan - League of Legends Asian Games 2023: Predictions, livestream details, and more

Asian Games 2023 has officially begun in Hangzhou. This edition will include League of Legends as one of the many games in Esports, which will be a medal event for the first time in the competition's history. There have been many skeptics on the legitimacy of esports as an event at international sporting events, but this is the first step for esports to establish itself as a medal sport that is here to stay.

The group stage of the League of Legends event is set to start on September 25, 2023, with Group A and Group B playing out their matches on the opening day. South Korea and Kazakhstan will go head-to-head to round out the matches of Group A.

South Korea vs. Kazakhstan: Who will win this League of Legends Asian Games 2023 matchup?

Predictions

South Korea currently boasts one of the best League of Legends rosters at the Esports event of Asian Games 2023. With a mix of players from JD Gaming, T1, and Gen.G, the South Korean roster looks formidable and is the team to beat at this tournament.

A gold medal for this Korean roster would also likely exempt the six players from doing mandatory military service for their country, making this a very important event for the team.

Kazakhstan is a nation that has historically never produced any talent remotely close to finding success in League of Legends. The game is generally less popular in the CIS region, and Kazakhstan is no exception. Despite this, the country has sent its five best players, spearheaded by jungler MexanikCH.

It will be a tall order for the Kazakhs to overcome the incredibly strong South Korea, and it won't take anything less of a miracle for them to go past the finish line.

South Korea is the overwhelming favorite to win this matchup in dominant fashion. This showdown is a complete mismatch as five of the best players in the world will be taking on individuals that have never been heard of in the League of Legends scene before.

Recent results

South Korea's latest result was a 2-0 victory over Chinese Taipei in the KOREA Pre Evaluation tournament ahead of Asian Games 2023.

Kazakhstan's recent fixture saw them defeat Sri Lanka by a 2-1 scoreline.

Head-to-head

South Korea and Kazakhstan previously faced each other twice in the League of Legends 2018 Asian Games, where esports was held as a demonstration event. The former managed to win on both occasions, putting the current head-to-head record at 2-0 in favor of South Korea.

Expected rosters

South Korea

Top - Choi " Zeus" Woo-je

Woo-je Jungle - Seo " Kanavi" Jin-hyeok

Jin-hyeok Mid - Lee " Faker" Sang-hyeok

Sang-hyeok Mid - Jeong " Chovy" Ji-hoon

Ji-hoon ADC - Park " Ruler" Jae-hyuk

Jae-hyuk Support - Ryu "Keria" Min-seok

Kazakhstan

Top - " Weox"

Jungle - Chingiz " MexanikCH" Abhishev

Abhishev Mid - " Fakelover"

ADC - " Jungkz"

Support - "The Goldiee"

Livestream details

Fans can witness the clash between South Korea and Kazakhstan in League of Legends under the Esports event at Asian Games 2023 by tuning into various telecasting channels. Each country will have its exclusive broadcast provider, such as SonyLIV for India. Additionally, the games will be streamed on AfreecaTV as well.

South Korea will face Kazakhstan on September 24, 2023, at 8:20 pm PDT/ September 25, 2023, at 5:20 am CEST / 8:50 am IST.

