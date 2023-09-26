India vs Vietnam - League of Legends Asian Games 2023: Predictions, livestream details, and more

The playoffs stage of the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 is set to begin shortly as eight teams remain in contention to grab the medals. Among these, India and Vietnam are two teams looking to make it further in the bracket stage. The two nations will face off in the fourth quarterfinal, with the winner facing the victor of Chinese Taipei versus Malaysia.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of this highly anticipated matchup.

India vs Vietnam: Who will win this League of Legends Asian Games 2023 matchup?

Predictions

India is one of the four teams that directly advanced to the playoffs bracket due to the team going 3-0 in the South and Central Asia seeding tournament. The team is captained by mid-laner Akshaj "Katarina Bot" Shenoy and looks very strong in their own region.

However, the main stage of Asian Games 2023 is a completely different beast, and the team is relatively unproven. With their first opponents being Vietnam, a nation highly renowned for having exceptional talents, the Indians will have a huge task ahead of them.

Vietnam has sent six of the best talents that the country has to offer and has showcased a dominant display at the event so far. All six players on the Vietnam team will be a part of Worlds 2023, which starts on October 10, 2023.

Some of the most notable names on the roster include GAM Esports' jungler Đỗ "Levi" Duy Khánh and Team Whales' support Trần "Bie" Đức Hiếu. The roster also features former Suning jungler and Worlds finalist Lê "SofM" Quang Duy as the team's head coach.

Vietnam is the heavy favorite to close out this best-of-three series with a 2-0 scoreline. While India showcased a lot of potential in the regional qualifiers, their opponent is a proven region in League of Legends with a lot of experience. Their superior mechanics and teamfighting capabilities should help them ease past India and guarantee a top-four finish at the Asian Games 2023.

Head-to-head

India and Vietnam have not played against each other before.

Recent results

India's latest result was a 2-0 victory against Kyrgyzstan in the RDAG 2022 South and Central Asia seeding tournament.

Vietnam was also able to win their most recent matchup in the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 by defeating Palestine in a dominant fashion.

Expected rosters

India

Top - Aditya "Krow" Selvaraj

Selvaraj Top - Sanindhya "Deadcorporal" Malik

Malik Jungle - Aakash "Infi" Shandilya

Shandilya Mid - Akshaj " Katarina Bot" Shenoy

Shenoy ADC - Mihir "Lotus" Ranjan

Ranjan Support - Arvind "CrankO" Trivedi

Trivedi Coach- Samuel "Boc" Boudrie

Vietnam

Top - Trần "Kiaya" Duy Sang

Duy Sang Jungle - Đỗ "Levi" Duy Khánh

Duy Khánh Mid- Đặng "Kati" Thanh Phê

Thanh Phê Mid - Lê "Glory" Ngọc Vinh

Ngọc Vinh ADC - Trần "Artemis" Quốc Hưng

Quốc Hưng Support - Trần "Bie" Đức Hiếu

Đức Hiếu Coach - Lê "SofM" Quang Duy

Livestream details

Viewers looking to watch the League of Legends Asian Games 2023 live can tune into the following websites:

China : CCTV, Billibilli

: CCTV, Billibilli Korea : AfreecaTV

: AfreecaTV India : SonyLiv

: SonyLiv Vietnam: ThapcamTV

Some of these websites may require a VPN or registration in order to view the livestream. India will face Vietnam on September 26, 2023, at 11:00 pm PDT/ September 27, 2023, at 8:00 am CEST/ 11:30 am IST.

