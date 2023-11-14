From MAMA to Seoul Music Awards: A complete guide on 2023 year end Korean Award shows

As 2023 is about to end, the K-pop and K-drama community is eagerly awaiting the year-end Korean Award shows. Fans are also actively participating in voting for their favorite artists at several well-known and prestigious awards shows, including the Seoul Music Awards, MAMA, Asia Artist Awards, and others.

2023 has been a rollercoaster ride for both K-pop and K-drama fans, witnessing idols dominating both domestic and international music charts.

For instance, Jimin became the first K-pop soloist to hit No.1 on the Billboard charts, while Jungkook and Kim Tae-hyung continued to maintain their influence. SEVENTEEN made waves on the Melon charts with their latest release, God of Music, and several K-dramas, including The Worst of Evil, The Good Bad Mother, Twinkling Watermelon, and others that left their mark.

Korean Award Shows to binge-watch to welcome the New Year 2024

As another year is winding down, fans would surely love to see how their favorite idols, dramas, and albums have been recognized throughout the year and witness how some of them will be honored at prestigious Korean award shows, including MAMA, Blue Dragon Awards, and more.

Check out the list of Korean Award shows that you can binge-watch with your loved ones to welcome the new year.

44th Blue Dragon Film Awards

Slated to be held on November 24, 2023, at the KBS Hall in Yeouido Island in Seoul, the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards will recognize the Korean films that have been released throughout the years.

Fans can binge-watch the shows on KBS, YouTube, and Naver Now.

Pop Golden Awards 2023

The annual Pop Golden Awards will be held on November 25, 2023, in Los Angeles, California, and will not be restricted to only K-pop but will pay tribute to singers from different nations.

No details regarding the live broadcast for the Pop Golden Awards have been provided yet.

2023 MAMA Awards

Regarded as one of the world's No. 1 K-pop Korean Award shows, the 2023 MAMA Awards are scheduled to be held between November 28 and 29, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome in Japan. The theme for this year's award will be "ONE I BORN."

The award show will broadcast live worldwide through online streaming platforms, including Mnet K-pop, Mnet TV, M@, and KCON's YouTube channel. It will also be broadcast in South Korea through Mnet.

2023 Melon Music Awards

The Melon Music Awards is one of the famous Korean award shows and will honor the best of K-pop idols and their music at the award ceremony. It will take place on December 2, 2023, at the Inspire Arena located in Incheon's Yeongjongdo.

Fans can binge-watch the award on different platforms, including Melon, Wavve, and others. It is one of the most recognised Korean Award Shows in the world of K-pop industry.

2023 Genie Music Awards

The 2023 Genie Music Awards one of the most famous Korean Award Shows are slated to take place on December 9 and 10, respectively. It is an annual awards show and one of the biggest music ceremonies.

Winners are selected based on data provided from the Genie Music platform, judges' remarks, and more. The aforementioned Korean Award Show will take place at KINTEX.

K-Link Festival 2023

The K-Link Festival 2023 is one of the most enjoyable festivals and falls under prestigious Korean Award shows where fans can watch a variety of performances from K-pop artists. It is scheduled to take place on December 10, 2023, at the Jamsil Indoor Stadium in Seoul.

8th Asia Artists Awards

The 8th Asia Artists Awards will honor international contributions made by Korean artists related to films, music, and television. It is scheduled to take place on December 14, 2023, at the Philippine Arena, Ciudad de Victoria, Bocaue, Bulacan, Philippines.

The award ceremony will be broadcasted live as well.

33rd Seoul Music Awards

The 33rd Seoul Music Awards will entertain the public in the initial days of 2024 as it is scheduled to be held on January 2 at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok. The voting for the aforementioned awards is still ongoing and will take place until December 15, 2023.

Usually, fans can watch the Seoul Music Awards on KBS Joy, but no information regarding the live broadcast has been provided yet for one of the most sought Korean Award shows.

38th Golden Disk Awards

The 38th Golden Disk Awards annually takes place in South Korea with the purpose of honoring the local industry, recognizing creativity and talent, and promoting artists on a global level. It is one of the few Korean Award shows that also aims to discover new artists expected to make substantial contributions in the future.

The 38th Golden Disk Awards are scheduled to take place on January 6, 2024, in Jakarta. The event will be broadcast live through JTBC and V Live globally.

13th Circle Chart Music Awards

Held annually in South Korea, the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards are slated to take place at Busan's BEXCO on January 10, 2024. The award will honor songs and albums that have performed well commercially on the national music record chart, Circle Chart.

1st Blue Dragon Music Awards

As the name suggests, it will be the first Blue Dragon Music Awards, scheduled to take place in Bangkok, Thailand, on January 24, 2024. The special thing about the award ceremony is that over 100 K-pop artists will grace the event from South Korea.

Details regarding the streaming platform are yet to be disclosed.

More Korean Award Shows will be announced soon, and until then, fans can binge-watch the aforementioned shows.