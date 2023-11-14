On November 13, Netflix finally released Sulli's posthumous work, Persona: Sulli which is divided into two films, where the late singer expressed her thoughts on the situation of K-pop idols in the South Korean entertainment industry.

Sulli's untimely death in 2019 delayed the documentary's release date. It has now been released after a four year years and consists of two films:

4: Clean Island To Sulli

The late idol discussed about the dehumanization of K-pop idols and elaborated on how the industry treats them as products. She stated how idols are valued for their ability to generate audience profits, adding that if they are unable to generate profit, they will be discarded.

"I don't think people think celebrities are humans. They don't see us as humans," she said.

As soon as the fans finished watching the films, they couldn't help but become emotional. Many took to social media to share their feelings regarding the same:

Expand Tweet

"Sad reality": Fans want everyone to watch Persona: Sulli

In the Netflix documentary, when the idol was asked whether artists need a labor union to protect their rights, she bluntly agreed, emphasizing how it is a necessity due to the industry's treatment of them:

"Yes, of course. I am p*ssed we definitely need one."

She elaborated on how she felt pressured to be the finest product both within the industry and for the public. It eventually lead to a fear of losing her product value. Sulli clarified that idols are practically treated like puppets and stated:

"We were basically puppets. Who cares if I'm exhausted? The only thing I could control was to blame myself and put myself down."

Expand Tweet

As she explicitly revealed the conditions and situations of K-pop idols in the South Korean industry, fans agreed with her. They expressed their disappointment at the ill treatment. They emphasized that she did not deserve mistreatment in the past and wished for a kinder world for idols. Many praised her courage to address such important matters.

Take a look at how fans are reacting strongly to the treatment of K-pop idols:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In the documentary, Sulli was asked about the good and bad deeds of humans:

“If a good person does one bad thing and never repents and a bad person does a lot of bad but repents a lot, which one do you think God will accept more?”

In response, she stated:

"The latter (the big sinner) because without sin, God is meaningless. A non-sinner/ a good person would have no need God and God needs a sinner more."

The documentary is a testament to how changes like a labor union and the protection of idol's rights in the world of K-pop are necessary for a healthy environment for idols who dedicate years to join the industry.

Fans can stream the documentary exclusively on Netflix.