"The best type of leader": Netizen’s claim on BTS' V’s leadership skills and talents in the military has ARMYs brimming with pride

BTS' V's many skills and accomplishments in the military are rendering fans proud worldwide. On January 16, 2024, Kim Tae-hyung a.k.a V, along with fellow group member RM, completed his military training at the Nonsan Training Centre and the duo was acknowledged with top honors for their display of exemplary performance during their intense 5-week training program.

While clips and snaps circulated from the certification day are taking over social media, a user on X revealed their relative was a part of the same unit as the BTS vocalist. Since the graduated batch will be parting ways, a few anecdotes from V's military triumphs have been disclosed. User @loveitbts_07's relative shared that V always came first no matter the task given.

He not only ranked first in sit-ups, but he landed the top spot in shooting as well. On top of that, he is being admired for his ace personality among fellow trainees. Per user @loveitbts_7, V has an amiable personality and is also known for his speed. Furthermore, through his leadership skills, he even encouraged his teammates.

The OP stated their shoulders went up with pride after learning about BTS' V's stories from the camp. As netizens on social media gush over these revelations, one fan tags V as, "the best type of leader."

Expand Tweet

"He's always first in everything": Fans react to X user's post praising BTS' V's top-notch performance in the military

RM and V were recognized for their exceptional skills during training and were among the only six Elite trainees emerging from the graduation batch. Leaked videos taken at the graduation ceremony are swimming on social media where the two can be seen standing tall and looking sharp while receiving their honors.

BTS' leader RM also updated his Instagram handle (@rkive) with the following post including himself and the Slow Dancing singer. The caption reads, "Loyalty!"

"Captain" Kim Tae-hyung had previously applied to serve in the Special Task Force of the Army's Capital Defense Command. In a testament to his caliber, the 28-year-old artist is to receive an additional three-week training at the Army General Administration School.

The training period is supposed to run from January 18 to February 8, 2024, after this he will be deployed to his final SDT (Special Duty Team) camp. For the unversed, the Special Task Force is a military police unit that is known for carrying out counter-terrorism operations, hostage rescue tasks, initial response to violent crimes, and more counter-insurgency functions.

BTS' V is expected to undergo a rigorous urban warfare training regime in the following training days while handling explosives, mastering rappelling and sniper training, among others.

Additionally, to graduate as Elite Soldiers of the 27th Recruit Training Camp, both V and RM had to successfully qualify for the following conditions.

Expand Tweet

The Rainy Days crooner's qualifications are impressing ARMYs globally, as they keep rooting for him. Check out some reactions below.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

All the members of BTS who were recruited in December 2023, are expected to discharge in 2025. Meanwhile, V and RM further shook the internet today after dropping story updates on their Instagram accounts, following their graduation.

Currently, BTS' V is winning hearts with his recent Harper's Bazaar Korea's February 2024 issue photoshoot. Other than that his Compose Coffee promotions are going strong, recently experiencing a 72% hike in the sales of Yuja Tea, owing to it being the BTS member's drink of choice from the company.

On the music front, BTS' V is also making headlines as he is set to feature in IU's upcoming pre-release single Love Wins, coming out on January 24. His album Layover hit 1 billion Spotify streams not long ago.