“So thoughtful”: Fans react as BTS' V hopes for the members' safe return from military to make more memories in the group's documentary finale episode

BTS' V left fans grappling with emotions as the group's eight-part docu-series on Disney+ finally drew to a close. BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star released its final episodes 7 and 8 on Wednesday, January 10, at 5 pm KST.

The documentary series not only brings forward behind-the-scenes struggles of the septet on their musical journey of 10 years but also features larger-than-life performances showcasing their influence. However, the latest final segments also focused on the members' plans for BTS' comeback after their military duties while exploring their bond forged over a decade.

In line with that, Episode 8, titled Promise For Tomorrow, showed the 28-year-old idol stating the importance of the septet making a safe return to create more memories with ARMYs (BTS fans). While he spoke, the video cut to member Jin getting a buzzcut before enlistment.

BTS' V's "take two" vision resonated with fans, who took to social media to state their thoughts.

"We'll wait for all of you": ARMYs proclaim as BTS' V shares deep, heartfelt ideas in the Dynamite group's docu-series

The last two episodes of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star - Still Purple and Promise For Tomorrow - showed the members sharing details about their home lives, inspirations, and lifestyles. Furthermore, it also included their major performances at venues like the Rose Bowl Stadium in California, the Olympics Gymnastics Arena in Seoul, and more.

Amidst all this, BTS' V had a few more words to add, emphasizing the need to "organize" their thoughts and come back improved. He stated they are not done yet, but creating an elevated group image for the second chapter is essential.

"I think it’s now time for us to organize our thoughts in order to come back with a better image and performance. We’re not saying that we’re done. We’re just saying we’ve worked really hard, and we’ll need some time in order to come back with better image and performance"

Before the final episode broke the curtain on BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, the Slow Dancing crooner added, "I’m thankful that… we remained 7 for the past 10 years."

Fans are caught up in a whirlwind of emotions after witnessing an ending full of promises and hopes for the future, as all BTS members continue to fulfill their duties in the South Korean military for a compulsory 18-month period each. Check out some reactions below to these memorable moments of BTS' V from the docu-series.

Meanwhile, BTS' V has been adding accolades to his name, his most recent victory being winning the Best Male Entertainment Idol of the Year award at the 2024 Korea First Brand Awards. At the same time, his collaboration with UMI titled wherever u r recently hit #1 on iTunes in 100 countries worldwide.

V's pictorial as cover star in the February 2024 issue of Harper's Bazaar Korea is also presently the talk of the town among fans.