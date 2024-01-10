"He DEVOURED": Taehyung's daring hair & striking visuals for the Blue Dragon year February issue for Harper's Bazaar Korea sends internet into frenzy

On January 10, 2024, Harper's Bazaar Korea unveiled three stunning cover pictures of BTS' Kim Taehyung for its Blue Dragon year February issue, showcasing the Love Me Again singer in a new look.

Previously, the aforementioned outlet had teased fans by sharing a picture hiding the face of their cover star for the February issue and asked them to guess who could grace its upcoming issue. Back then, fans were able to deduce that it was Kim Taehyung, thanks to clues such as his slim waist, bracelet, Celine hashtags, and the idol's hairstylist, who also shared the media outlet's Instagram post on his story.

As soon as the three different cover images were dropped, fans went wild, stating that Kim Taehyung absolutely dazzled with his three new looks. One user tweeted:

Expand Tweet

Fans can't get enough of Kim Taehyung's latest cover picture for Bazaar Korea

Harper's Bazaar Korea shared three cover pictures of the Love Me Again singer for their upcoming February issue in celebration of the Blue Year of the Dragon.

In the first picture, Kim Taehyung was seen standing in front of the sea.

Donned in Celine, V was seen without a shirt inside, wearing only a grey-colored jacket, complemented by a wide-leg jeans, a belt, and some accessories, including a necklace and a bold hair choice. The outlet captioned their post:

"SEA YOU AGAIN. The sea and the ever more brilliantly shining cover of Korea's February issue is BTS's V (V) . Meet the beautiful Taehyung Kim with an unrivaled presence in front of the camera before enlisting."

Expand Tweet

In the second picture, Taehyung once again enchanted fans with his shirtless appearance, complementing his look with a few pieces of jewelry, including a necklace, bangles, rings, and more.

His eyes were covered by his short hair and he kept his hands under his chin, radiating a nonchalant look.

Expand Tweet

In the third picture, the singer was seated on the throne, exuding the vibe of a powerful blue dragon, and looking like an anime character with his bold hair choice and intense look.

He was seen in a Celine outfit, wearing a suit that is half black and half white, and completed his look with black pants. The outlet captioned their post as:

"The full story of V's pictorial, which stands out with its bold hair color and aura-filled visuals in celebration of the Year of the Blue Dragon, can be found in the February issue of and on its website. Following the cover, various digital contents will be released sequentially, so please look forward to it."

Expand Tweet

As soon as the outlet published the three pictures of the Love Me Again singer, he started trending worldwide on the social media platform X, setting the internet on fire with his bold choice of hair color and impeccable visuals.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, as Harper's Bazaar shared the three cover pictures featuring Taehyung, they also informed fans that they have three choices, and the cover picture that gets the most votes will be featured in the upcoming February issue. The voting period will continue until January 15.

BTS' V enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, alongside Kim Namjoon and is expected to return in 2025 after serving over a course of eighteen months.