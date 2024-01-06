"This honestly makes me happy": Fans in awe as they spot BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin with new friends in recently released photos from military

On January 4, 2023, several photos of BTS' Jungkook and Jimin from their military service went viral on social media. In the pictures, they seemed comfortable around their fellow soldiers, indicating that they have made new friends during their training. The photos were released by the Korean military through their application, The Camp.

The Standing Next to You singer and the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 12, 2023. Since then, many pictures of the BTS members have gone viral on social media.

After seeing the recently released pictures of the BTS members, fans claimed they were elated that they are making more friends in the military. One user tweeted:

"Missing them a lot": Fans can't stop swooning over the military pictures of the Jungkook and Jimin

As the group photo from the military training camp featuring Jimin and Jungkook went viral on social media, fans couldn't stop swooning over it. In the picture, the members stood in the last row. Jungkook had his face covered with a black mask. He was seen with one hand over Jimin's shoulder and another over a fellow soldier.

The Standing Next to You singer and Jimin seem to be comfortable around their fellow soldiers, and everyone in the picture seemed to be smiling.

As the latest picture went viral, many turned to social media to gush over the same:

Meanwhile, in the other viral pictures, fans noticed how the members were standing next to each other donning military uniforms, helmets, holding guns, and undergoing basic military training and even attending the lecture that is part of their military training.

In recent news, the Set Me Free Pt.2 singer recently released his digital solo single, Closer Than This, as a gift to fans while he is away in the military.

The BTS members are set to serve in the military over the course of eighteen months and are expected to return in 2025.