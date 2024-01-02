"SO PROUD": Fans rejoice as BTS' Jungkook crowned as first and fastest K-pop soloist to surpass 4.2 billion streams on Spotify

On December 31, 2023, BTS' Jungkook was crowned the first and fastest Korean soloist to surpass 4.2 billion streams across all credits on his solo Spotify profile, creating a historic milestone.

Spotify is one of the biggest and leading streaming music platforms, where users can listen to the songs and albums made available by the artists or their agency. It is also an official medium that helps rank singers globally.

As the golden maknae cemented his status as the first and the fastest K-pop soloist to cross 4.2 million billion streams, fans were overjoyed.

Fans are proud of BTS's Jungkook for his latest milestone

BTS' Jungkook released his solo debut album GOLDEN on November 3, 2023, featuring 11 tracks, through which he reportedly wanted to showcase the golden moments of his life, as mentioned by his agency Big Hit Entertainment in a press release shared on the South Korean social media platform, Weverse.

Even before the release of his album, he introduced two digital singles, Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow). The album has garnered significant achievements and created many records since its release.

As Jungkook was crowned the first and fastest Korean act to surpass 4.2 billion streams on Spotify, fans highlighted how the idol achieved this milestone within one month of the release of his album. Many took to social media, sharing a series of congratulatory posts and celebrating the achievement.

GOLDEN recently became a million-seller on one of the most prominent streaming platforms - China's QQ Music. It is also the first album by a Korean soloist to surpass two billion streams on Spotify and received an RIAJ platinum certification.

Seven (feat. Latto) has also been honored with platinum certification by the Recording Industry Association of America for exceeding the sale of over one million units. His solo album has also been crowned as the highest-charting album by a Korean soloist in the history of the United Kingdom's official charts.

Jungkook holds the most No.1 hits on the digital song sales chart, including Standing Next to You, Left and Right, Dreamers, and other songs.

The golden maknae has enlisted for his mandatory military service along with fellow group member Jimin and is expected to return in 2025.