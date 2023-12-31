"Sold-out king for a reason": Fans rejoice as BTS' Jungkook's“GOLDEN” crowns as the million-seller album on China’s QQ Music

On December 30, 2023, BTS' Jungkook set the internet on fire as his solo album, GOLDEN, was crowned as the million-seller album on China's QQ music.

QQ Music is one of the most famous Chinese freemium music streaming platforms. It is owned by Tencent Music, a joint venture between Spotify and Tencent. The streaming platform has over seven million users and 120 million subscribers.

As the Jungkook made a new record on China's QQ Music, fans were proud and took to social media to express themselves. One fan stated that there is a reason the golden maknae is known as a sold-out kind and tweeted:

"HISTORY MAKER": Fans proud as the Jungkook's GOLDEN becomes the million-seller album on China's QQ Music

Jungkook released his solo debut album, GOLDEN, on November 3, 2023, featuring eleven tracks, with Standing Next to You as the lead track. Even before the album's release, the idol had put out two digital singles, including Seven (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), creating numerous records.

He collaborated with many well-known producers for his album, including David Stewart, DJ Snake, Andrew Watt, and others.

As Jungkook's smash-hit album GOLDEN finally crowned as a million-seller on China's QQ Music, one of the most used streaming platforms, fans are proud of the Standing Next to You singer. They are showering him with compliments, proud of how he achieved this feat within only one month of the solo album's release. They are elated that his album sold over one million copies on the platform within one month of its release.

Fans are reacting to BTS' Jungkook's GOLDEN as it crowns as the million-seller album on China’s QQ Music.

Meanwhile, GOLDEN became the first album by a Korean soloist to surpass two billion streams on Spotify and received a RIAJ platinum certification on December 8. He was crowned as the South Korean soloist with the most No.1 hits on the digital song sales chart, including the album's title track, Standing Next to You, Left and Right, and other songs.

The solo album also became the highest-charting album by a South Korean soloist in the UK's official chart history, leaving fans proud. His first solo digital single, Seven (feat. Latto), has been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America for selling over one million units.

In recent updates, he has been enlisted for his mandatory military service along with Jimin on December 11, 2023. He is expected to be discharged from his mandatory military service in 2025 after serving for eighteen months.