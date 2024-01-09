On January 9, 2024, Park Seo-joon's official YouTube channel, Record Park, shared the behind-the-scenes vlog of the smash-hit drama Gyeongseong Creature where he was spotted carrying BTS' Kim Taehyung's self-designed Mute Boston Bag.

Netflix released the remaining episodes of Gyeongseong Creature on January 5, where Park Seo-joon plays the leading role, alongside Han So-hee. The drama explores colonized Korea where inhuman experiments were conducted to satisfy the greed of mankind and people only tried to rescue the ones they wished to protect.

As soon as eagle-eyed fans spotted Park Seo-joon with Kim Taehyung's self-made Boston Bag, they were over the moon and took to social media to compliment the duo's friendship. One user tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"His weakness is his little bro": Fans in awe as Park Seo-joon uses Kim Taehyung's self-designed Boston bag

Expand Tweet

In December 2021, Big Hit Entertainment officially announced that the BTS members would be introducing their own self-designed merchandise.

In this process, V unveiled his classy Mute Boston bag which has been in demand whenever the agency rolls out the selling process for the self-made merchandise of the group members.

So far, four rounds of pre-orders for BTS's self-made merchandise have been completed and fans can only buy it officially from the South Korean social media platform, Weverse.

The production for the orders is underway. In the behind-the-scenes blog shared by Park Seo-joon for Gyeongseong Creature, eagle-eyed fans noticed that while warming up, the idol had his Mute Boston Bag on his table and began sharing that part of the clip on social media.

As the clip went viral, fans reacted, stating that Park Seo-joon has such a close bond with Kim Taehyung and even takes his self-made Mute Boston bag everywhere he goes.

They continued to shower praise on how the Itaewon Class actor values his friendship with the idol, while others sarcastically stated that they might be fighting with Park Seo-joon in the battle of purchasing V's bag.

Some also suggested that since the Love Me Again singer is currently in the military, Park Seo-joon might be missing his younger brother. Needless to say, fans continued to cherish the friendship Wooga Squad and Kim Taehyung share and wish to see them together again after V returns from the military:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, Gyeongseong Creature has been renewed for a second season as confirmed by Netflix on January 8. However, no release date has been announced yet.

V enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon, and is expected to return in 2025 after completing his duty over the course of eighteen months.