"I'm so proud of you!": Fans go wild over latest military photos of Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon

New pictures of BTS members Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon from the military are going viral on social media, as the Nonsan Training Center shared the second batch of group photos with the new soldiers on January 4, 2024.

On December 11, 2023, both BTS members enlisted for their mandatory military service at the Nonsan Training Center and are currently undergoing basic training.

As the pictures went viral on social media, fans were over the moon and proud, taking to social media to express themselves, with one user stating:

Fans are proud that Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon served as platoon commander in the Nonsan Training center

In the first batch of pictures released in December, Kim Taehyung was seen wearing a blue badge, representing the position of a platoon leader. In the pictures released on January 4, Kim Namjoon was also seen wearing a blue badge, indicating that he too is a platoon leader/commander.

In the latest pictures, the Love Me Again singer was seen standing beside Kim Namjoon and was the only one covering his face with a black mask. He was wearing a military uniform and cap while Namjoon was donning the same uniform, with a blue badge pinned to it.

Soon, the pictures spread like wildfire on social media and fans could not stop talking about it. They felt proud that both BTS members Kim Taehyung and Kim Namjoon have become the platoon leaders of their squad and said that they looked stunning in their military uniforms.

Meanwhile, Umi recently released her collaboration song with V, titled Wherevr u are. He was also appointed as the model for the domestic beverage brand Compose Coffee, which has seen an increase in sales and social media engagement since the announcement.

Fans are now speculating that Kim Namjoon might unveil his new project or album while he continues to serve in the military.

Kim Namjoon and Kim Taehyung are expected to serve over the course of eighteen months and are expected to return by 2025.