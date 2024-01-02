"Finally, after 116 days of fighting": Fans over the moon as Kim Taehyung finally gets his "This is V" official playlist on Spotify

On January 2, 2024, fans rejoiced with happiness as BTS' Kim Taehyung's official playlist "This is V" went live on the music streaming platform Spotify making all of the singer's songs accessible to fans

It has been over four months since fans started demanding the curation of the "This is V" playlist from Big Hit Entertainment. Now that the agency has finally created the Spotify playlist for the Love Me Again singer, fans have taken a sigh of relief.

They expressed their joy on social media with one user tweeting:

"Thank you everyone for fighting": Fans are over the moon as Kim Taehyung's "This is V" playlist has been created

In September 2023, BTS's Kim Taehyung released his first-ever solo debut album, Layover featuring six songs including Slow Dancing, Slow Dancing instrumental, Love Me Again, Rainy Days, For Us, and Blue. He has also released songs including Winter Bear and Scenery on Spotify.

As the idol rolled out his songs on the official platform, fans demanded the curation of a Spotify Playlist for the idol similar to those created by Big Hit Entertainment for other group members.

After over a hundred days of battling, fans have finally seen their demands fulfilled, obtaining the official "This is V" playlist on Spotify with a cover picture of Kim Taehyung.

The playlist includes all of the Love Me Again singer's songs and solo tracks he sang with the group BTS. On the introduction panel of the "This is V" playlist, it is written:

"Let's have a LAYOVER in V's world."

Fans took to social media to celebrate, expressing gratitude for participating in trending hashtags and demanding the curation of playlists for the singer. They can now officially shuffle and play different songs by the singer and are proud of their accomplishment.

Fans are reacting as Kim Taehyung finally gets his "This is V" official playlist on Spotify.

Even the remixes of the Love Me Again singer's songs have been added to the official playlist of the idol on Spotify. Fans are encouraging each other to like, save, and share the playlist with as many people as possible.

In recent news, Kim Taehyung bagged the Fan Choice of the Year award at the 33rd Seoul Music Awards, and fans are congratulating the idol for his latest feat.

The BTS member enlisted for his mandatory military service on December 11, 2023, alongside Kim Namjoon and is expected to return by 2025.